#200421 - 02/23/22 05:30 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
New high everyday price for top tier balls now 189.95. It will be 199.95 by the end of 2022.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200434 - 07/24/22 08:29 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
Storm now up to $194.95. But the new winner is MOTIV. $214.95.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200435 - 07/24/22 08:35 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
I broke down and bought a ball from my local Pro Shop. Incite @ 134.95. Add drilling over $200 only because I added mew type of removable thumb and inserts.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200453 - 08/02/22 10:19 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
On the mid performance balls a Hy-road could be bought for 119 a year or 2 ago They are now 149.. A big jump in price. I guess Storm bowlers are paying for Storms loss on all the banned bowling balls in the new price hike.
l


Edited by BOSStull (08/02/22 10:25 AM)
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200454 - 08/20/22 09:50 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
I broke down and bought a ball from my local pro shop. Incite @ 134.95. Add drilling over $200 only because I added mew type of removable thumb and inserts.
Really good ball. Already paid for itself winning a No Tap tournament with it.


Edited by BOSStull (08/20/22 09:51 PM)
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200456 - 09/10/22 07:26 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
All Storm high performance balls just took another jump to $199.00. Night Road $159 now.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
