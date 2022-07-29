Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #200452 - 05:52 PM Ball recommendation BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 440

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Since I logged on for the first time in years, I thought I'd ask for a ball recommendation.



I used to bowl 3 leagues and 1 practice session a week. Now, I'm in one league and don't practice much at all.



The covid break really affected my bowling game. Well, that and getting older and a new medicine that causes muscle weakness might all be factors.



I lost ball speed. The typical ball speed now is 12.8 - 13.5 downlane. Plastic spare ball is 14.



I only started bowling 11 years ago so I didn't bowling in my prime years. Never have had much back swing. I think I find my game is rev dominant.



The balls I have been using are generally asymetric with the pin above and to the right of the ring finger. (I had two balls that had balance holes that were my two favorites but since I had them plugged, they don' react like they used to)



I used to play inside out but now throw it more of a straight up the 7 - 10. As the heads and mid lane break down, I lose the pocket big time. I'm averaging 3 splits in game 2 and 3 plus other misses spares here and there.



I'm looking for something I can throw in games 2 and 3 mostly but with the reduced speed I would like to know what type of ball I should look for.



Long winded and all of the place. thanks

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

