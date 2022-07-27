|
#200444 - 07/27/22 11:44 AM
Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Hello group, It's been a long time since I have posted here.
My nephew (age 16) wants to learn to bowl. He's been bowling and developed a lot of bad habits. I took him to the lanes yesterday to try to teach him the 4 step approach. Didn't work too well. He hung onto his old habits. (didn't try to do the things I asked him to do)
I'm looking for some tips on drills I can give him that will allow him to start doing things the right way and break those old habits.
Thanks, Bill
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
#200446 - 07/28/22 06:36 AM
Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
[Re: BowlerBill]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 901
A/S/L: 41/M/New Jersey
|
Long time since I posted too. As a once stubborn teenager starting to learn how to bowl at a high level after a few years of having no idea about lane conditions, equipment, and proper form, I can relate a bit to this story. To go along with what Boat said, I would definitely take a lot of videos as he is bowling so you can show him what he is doing compared to what it should look like. I know that if I had that evidence when I was in high school, I'd have taken advice much more easily with that evidence.
Mark
Current Average - 220
HG-300(13)
HS-804
#200447 - 07/29/22 10:09 AM
Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
[Re: BowlerBill]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1331
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
|
Just wondering is he trying to bowl 1 handed or 2 handed. Almost all boys and young male bowlers seem to want to bowl 2 handed nowadays.
#200449 - 07/29/22 05:26 PM
Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
[Re: 82Boat69]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Some kids are not coachable. If he's unwilling to do simple drills to learn the right way, anything you 'might' want to achieve, won't happen. In that case let him have some fun and let it go. If he can be coached, find one in your local area.
If I was in your shoes, start simple. Start with a one-step drill and teach him how to swing the ball and not throw it. A 4-step is too much too soon.
Show him what he should look like when he finishes. A one step with the ball swinging under his shoulder with a balance-arm and a solid finish position would be my choice. A fundamental hand position is all he needs. Then a 3-step, then a 4-step. Each time maintaining balance, swing and finish position.
There are thousands of videos on youtube on every aspect of bowling to help you get going.
I think your advice is on track all the way. I'll give him a start with the one step. That should be a good start. Thanks
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
#200450 - 07/29/22 05:37 PM
Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
[Re: Mkirchie]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
Long time since I posted too. As a once stubborn teenager starting to learn how to bowl at a high level after a few years of having no idea about lane conditions, equipment, and proper form, I can relate a bit to this story. To go along with what Boat said, I would definitely take a lot of videos as he is bowling so you can show him what he is doing compared to what it should look like. I know that if I had that evidence when I was in high school, I'd have taken advice much more easily with that evidence.
Mark
I didn't listen too much when I was young either. I think it's sort of universal. I took some videos of both of us bowling, on his phone so he could see the difference. I tell people all the time that we cannot see ourselves bowl unless we take video. I'm going to try to get him into a JR program in August. He'll get one year in the program. It might help him. Thanks.
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
#200451 - 07/29/22 05:39 PM
Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
[Re: BOSStull]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
Just wondering is he trying to bowl 1 handed or 2 handed. Almost all boys and young male bowlers seem to want to bowl 2 handed nowadays.
1 hand with the thumb in the ball.
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
