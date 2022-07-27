BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
ChatBox:

#200444 - 07/27/22 11:44 AM Tips/Drills for new teen bowler
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Hello group, It's been a long time since I have posted here.

My nephew (age 16) wants to learn to bowl. He's been bowling and developed a lot of bad habits. I took him to the lanes yesterday to try to teach him the 4 step approach. Didn't work too well. He hung onto his old habits. (didn't try to do the things I asked him to do)

I'm looking for some tips on drills I can give him that will allow him to start doing things the right way and break those old habits.

Thanks, Bill
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200445 - 07/27/22 01:40 PM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 73/M/California
Some kids are not coachable. If he's unwilling to do simple drills to learn the right way, anything you 'might' want to achieve, won't happen. In that case let him have some fun and let it go. If he can be coached, find one in your local area.

If I was in your shoes, start simple. Start with a one-step drill and teach him how to swing the ball and not throw it. A 4-step is too much too soon.

Show him what he should look like when he finishes. A one step with the ball swinging under his shoulder with a balance-arm and a solid finish position would be my choice. A fundamental hand position is all he needs. Then a 3-step, then a 4-step. Each time maintaining balance, swing and finish position.

There are thousands of videos on youtube on every aspect of bowling to help you get going.

#200446 - 07/28/22 06:36 AM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: BowlerBill]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 901
A/S/L: 41/M/New Jersey
Long time since I posted too. As a once stubborn teenager starting to learn how to bowl at a high level after a few years of having no idea about lane conditions, equipment, and proper form, I can relate a bit to this story. To go along with what Boat said, I would definitely take a lot of videos as he is bowling so you can show him what he is doing compared to what it should look like. I know that if I had that evidence when I was in high school, I'd have taken advice much more easily with that evidence.

Mark
#200447 - 07/29/22 10:09 AM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1331
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
Just wondering is he trying to bowl 1 handed or 2 handed. Almost all boys and young male bowlers seem to want to bowl 2 handed nowadays.
#200449 - 07/29/22 05:26 PM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: 82Boat69]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Some kids are not coachable. If he's unwilling to do simple drills to learn the right way, anything you 'might' want to achieve, won't happen. In that case let him have some fun and let it go. If he can be coached, find one in your local area.

If I was in your shoes, start simple. Start with a one-step drill and teach him how to swing the ball and not throw it. A 4-step is too much too soon.

Show him what he should look like when he finishes. A one step with the ball swinging under his shoulder with a balance-arm and a solid finish position would be my choice. A fundamental hand position is all he needs. Then a 3-step, then a 4-step. Each time maintaining balance, swing and finish position.

There are thousands of videos on youtube on every aspect of bowling to help you get going.





I think your advice is on track all the way. I'll give him a start with the one step. That should be a good start. Thanks
#200450 - 07/29/22 05:37 PM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: Mkirchie]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: Mkirchie
Long time since I posted too. As a once stubborn teenager starting to learn how to bowl at a high level after a few years of having no idea about lane conditions, equipment, and proper form, I can relate a bit to this story. To go along with what Boat said, I would definitely take a lot of videos as he is bowling so you can show him what he is doing compared to what it should look like. I know that if I had that evidence when I was in high school, I'd have taken advice much more easily with that evidence.

Mark


I didn't listen too much when I was young either. I think it's sort of universal. I took some videos of both of us bowling, on his phone so he could see the difference. I tell people all the time that we cannot see ourselves bowl unless we take video. I'm going to try to get him into a JR program in August. He'll get one year in the program. It might help him. Thanks.
#200451 - 07/29/22 05:39 PM Re: Tips/Drills for new teen bowler [Re: BOSStull]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Just wondering is he trying to bowl 1 handed or 2 handed. Almost all boys and young male bowlers seem to want to bowl 2 handed nowadays.


1 hand with the thumb in the ball.
