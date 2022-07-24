BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Plugging balance holes
#200439 - 07/24/22 09:02 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 73/M/California
Believe it or not, all reactive balls have a moisture content when you buy them. Over time and it's different for each ball, that moisture will evaporate. Once that happens, the ball will become brittle and crack-out. Unless you buy a Terrarium bag or have some other kind of humidor, there's no way to stop this process.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200440 - 07/24/22 09:22 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: 82Boat69]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1331
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
Hello Boat. Glad to see someone else here. Yeah I read what you stated somewhere but plugging seems to speed up the process.
#200441 - 07/24/22 09:48 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I know that the plug material is not the same as what reactive balls are made of. It would seem that just about any material might expand and contract, weakening the material around it.

I've never heard of a blank cracking out, but I've had balls that were drilled but 'not' plugged that cracked-out. Maybe, any procedure that opens the surface allows the evaporation to begin.

#200442 - 07/24/22 10:05 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: 82Boat69]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1331
A/S/L: 66 M /Georgia
Could be. The inner filler material is never exposed to the elements until drilled.The cracking always starts from a drilled hole.I have noticed on all the balls not only the outer surface but also part of the inner filler material is also cracked.

I always wondered if de_oiling a ball contributed to the cracking. Both balls had a solid cover and were recently de-oiled within a month or 2 of cracking.
#200443 - 07/24/22 02:28 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I think the expertise of the person mixing the filler material also comes into the scenario.

There's a video on Youtube that claims, the oil that is soaked up by reactive balls, barely goes past the surface. So, it's unlikely oil is a contributing factor. Also, polish and resurfacing only last about 7 frames, so I've stopped doing both.

When we buy balls we need to accept they'll only last a limited number of games and then we'll need to replace them.

I live where it can be a hundred during the day and less than 70 overnight. The expansion and contraction probably plays a major roll in the life of a ball. Even stored indoors, every reactive ball I ever owned, eventually cracked.

