2022 Open Championship

Anyone planning to go? I'm thinking about it even though I've sucked big time at the prior 4 I've attended. Not to mention coming back lighter in my wallet and bowling self-esteem.

I decided to try my luck again.



Bowling Team May 6 and Doubles/Singles on May 7.

Oh, i see, i guess you'll be there about the same time as me. then. I'll be bowling the 9th an 10th



Last year was not so good 4 me either. 1st time since my FIRST trip that i didn't get a check.



527,502,572 N/A 1601



At least i shot over 500 each series. Last year they had the dbls/singles in the 2nd center at south point, where the Bowlers Journal usually is. ANd i knew i was going to have trouble based on how everyones shot was finishing, aka hitting the pocket but not carrying. and so it was.



Anyway, back to how i bowled..........I tried to use my new Hammer 3D offset but it was just too strong for the back end 1st game. So I ended up using my Radical Katana Dragon. I could get it to the pocket but seemingly it just didnt want to carry very well. Not to mention missing the pocket a few times. Ended up w/ 2 splits, thus 2 opens, an only managed a meager 155. I used the fill ball in the 10th to try my 3D offset again an i was able to see a glimmer of shot playing deep inside. Now I generally like to play deep inside anyway, even on the THS i'm usually aiming at 3rd arrow an swinging it out. I was trying to do so w/ the Dragon but it just would not recover, thus i started chasing it right (aka moving right, more of a down an in, but still never found it, so gave up on the Dragon). 2nd game started off w/ the 3D offset, standing close to the ball return an hittting just to the right of the 4th arrow, letting it swing out to the tracer an watching it come right in to the pocket area. 2nd game was much better, got tapped a few times and tweeaked a lil bit here an there, finished 2nd game a 227. Last game, 1st throw must of come up a lil high, cuz i left a 4 pin I believe. That ended up being my last spare. I took it off the sheet after that an nailed down a 290. 1st game sucked but overall series was 672, both that an the 290 were my best ever at Nationals. My previous high game was a pair of 269's i shot way back in 2003. My highest series ever? 638 in Reno 2007. Kelly Kulick was bowling 2 pairs over an even she came over to congratulate me which was nice. Nice moment. My AVG at nationals is only 180, so not that great but being able to bowl this well, minus the 1st gm of course, is a good feeling. No doubt my AVG will go up next year.



So in dbls/singles it was back to reality for me. I threw my normal 'avg' sets. The pattern was similar to team but there was less oil in the middle of the lane. There seemed to be a shot if u played down an in, ball was coming back. I just could not play there myself, so i was again playing deep inside. Again standing near the ball return an hit similiar area to where i was hitting in team, just that i actually needed to push it just 2 boards further right in order to get it go out into that oil an come up to the pocket vs where i was playing in team event. Problem was my acuracy at getting in there was not present. If u miss just a lil bit left it would go brooklyn. Doubles started out w/ a decent game, 212, but that was w/ 2 opens, an getting some rewarding brooklyn strikes. Finished doubles w/ a pair of 190's for a 597. Singles started w/ a 192 w/ 1 open, 2nd game tho i missed a 10 pin, which i almost never do, then got nailed w/ a split in the 10th for a 182. Last game was clean an eaked out a 200 on the nose. My worse set tho at 574. Last game i was hitting the pocket, just could not carry. Overall, not too bad. could of been worse. Gonna get a check in team an all events at least. Might even cash in doubles if the low to cash comes down just 1 more pin. We shall see. U had to get your ball out into that oil on the outside, around the 2nd arrow area, otherwise it would just over hook too much. Unless of course if u used a less aggressive ball, but i think w/ that u would really need to point it at the pocket, cuz it'll just swim in that oil.



Oh well, as always, better luck next year. My avg is gonna jump to 186 now.





PS I ended up bowling the Bowled the Team event today. The shot for that event at least is definitly more open than it has been in recent history. At the start, the back end was hooking stronger than normal. Not AS strong as it was in 2017, the 1st time it was here at South Point. That year in my mind can only be classified as "dry conditions". I remember that year i didnt even need to turn the ball, just a soft hand shake up the boards an it would set up right to the pocket. I actually took home the most $$ from Nationals that year, somewhere around 1k, but even then it wasnt 'easy' (even that year i only shot 528, 611, 588). I remember Pete Weber was complaining at how difficult it was that year. Never the less, this years team event is definitely more open, as evident by the scores. Scores are really high this year. I mean low to cash in regular singles is 611? WOW!

