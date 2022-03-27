Why do Purple Hammers get softer over time?

What is causing the Purples to get so soft?

Also I heard even Pitch Blacks start to get soft too.



I have a 1987 Grey Rhino and 1989 Grizz and they both still measure 76 on my durometer. I have a Hot Cell from 2017 and it still measures 76.



Is it the solvents in lane oil which are usually 100% isopropyl that are causing some modern urethane balls to get soft?

If so this would imply that the Purple has some kind of plastic or other material that the solvents soften.



I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

