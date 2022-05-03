Sponsored Links







Throwing a straight ball LindaDelcamp

Junior



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 21

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan I'm a female right handed bowler with a 5 step delivery. I would like to throw a straight ball for my strikes but am having trouble on where to stand on the approach. I know that I need to stand on board #20 but where do I put my left foot? Is it the toe of the left shoe on the 20th board or is it the instep of the left shoe?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Throwing a straight ball 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 772

Pro of the Year Contender



Most bowling centers have something called a typical-house-shot, which is how they put lane oil down. This means the best place to start throwing your ball is around the 7th board or in-between the first arrow and second arrow from the right.



You want to go across the 7th board but your ball needs to be on an angle that will take it to the 17-1/2 board which is the 1-3 pocket.



If you wanted to throw straight down the 7 board, you would want to stand with your left toe on the 14 or 15 board. If you want to angle the ball in, you simply need to move your feet right until your delivery has your ball crossing the arrows at 7 but hitting the 1-3 pocket.



Think of your delivery as a teeter-totter laying on it's side. As you move one end right the other end will move left. The arrows will be the fulcrum point.



So start with your left foot on 15 and keep moving your starting position right 2-1/2 boards until the other end hits the 1-3 pocket.



For your spares the same rule applies, but you might want to have a target more in the center of the lane. Maybe the 4th arrow. Then, all you need to do is move your feet right to pick up spares on the left and move your feet left to pick up spares on the right.



Everyone's body is different, so some experimentation will be needed. Also, most people have a dominant eye that will also affect how you target. You may look at the 7 board at the arrows but your ball may consistently go across the first arrow or maybe the 2nd arrow.



It will take a little practice to figure out what works best for you.



Also, if you have access to a PC or smart



Re: Throwing a straight ball djp1080

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 505

A/S/L: 74/m/IL

https://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/straight-ball-bowlers

