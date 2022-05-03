BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Throwing a straight ball
#200422 - 03/05/22 11:03 PM Throwing a straight ball
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bantam

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I'm a female right handed bowler with a 5 step delivery. I would like to throw a straight ball for my strikes but am having trouble on where to stand on the approach. I know that I need to stand on board #20 but where do I put my left foot? Is it the toe of the left shoe on the 20th board or is it the instep of the left shoe?

#200423 - 03/06/22 12:08 AM Re: Throwing a straight ball [Re: LindaDelcamp]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 772
A/S/L: 73/M/California
Here's some help, but it assumes you have a straight arm-swing and a straight approach.

Most bowling centers have something called a typical-house-shot, which is how they put lane oil down. This means the best place to start throwing your ball is around the 7th board or in-between the first arrow and second arrow from the right.

You want to go across the 7th board but your ball needs to be on an angle that will take it to the 17-1/2 board which is the 1-3 pocket.

If you wanted to throw straight down the 7 board, you would want to stand with your left toe on the 14 or 15 board. If you want to angle the ball in, you simply need to move your feet right until your delivery has your ball crossing the arrows at 7 but hitting the 1-3 pocket.

Think of your delivery as a teeter-totter laying on it's side. As you move one end right the other end will move left. The arrows will be the fulcrum point.

So start with your left foot on 15 and keep moving your starting position right 2-1/2 boards until the other end hits the 1-3 pocket.

For your spares the same rule applies, but you might want to have a target more in the center of the lane. Maybe the 4th arrow. Then, all you need to do is move your feet right to pick up spares on the left and move your feet left to pick up spares on the right.

Everyone's body is different, so some experimentation will be needed. Also, most people have a dominant eye that will also affect how you target. You may look at the 7 board at the arrows but your ball may consistently go across the first arrow or maybe the 2nd arrow.

It will take a little practice to figure out what works best for you.

Also, if you have access to a PC or smart TV, there are many videos on YouTube that you can search to find help with any aspect of your game. If you have trouble finding them, say so on this forum and I'll find some and post them here.

Let us know how things work out.

