A bit depressed....

My spare shooting is terrible on sport patterns. The angles I'm accustom to using on house shot doesn't work on patterns. I know I have to tighten up and throw straight at them rather than hook the ball over to them. However, then muscle memory takes over and throws them wide.
I was using a fairly tight line, standing 20 and playing a shallow angle off the the 10 board. Unfortunately, although the ball was hitting the pocket, carry was inconsistent. Little adjustments resulted in either the ball not recovering from the right or going high/brooklyn.
My mindset was, I'm around the pocket, let's see if we can't make this line work. Nope, splits and washes didn't help my case and missing a bunch of easy spares was just plain silly on my part.
I thought about moving left and try swinging the ball out for more angle but never pulled the trigger.
This weekend I'll be bowling another tournament that's going to be on a pattern. I'm thinking about using a urethane ball and play down and in up the 10 board. My goal this weekend is to just stay around the pocket and focus on spares. If I get a few strikes, that's OK too.
Primary
14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid
14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid
Secondary
14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane