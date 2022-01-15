A bit depressed....

Sponsored Links







goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 602

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 602A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California After this past weekend, I can say with certainty that I am a house shot bowler and am lost on sport patterns. Saturday I bowled a tournament on Kegel Alcatraz and barely broke 501 for 3 games. Obviously I didn't make the cut with that sorry score.



The next day, I shot a 627 in league without trying very hard. I even purposely used balls that were wrong for the conditions to make it harder to score.



The only way I can get better is with practice but there aren't any houses that lay down sport patterns. _________________________

Primary

14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid

14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 770

A/S/L: 73/M/California Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 06/24/16Posts: 770A/S/L: 73/M/California I've been averaging over 200 for decades, but in 'reality', I'm a lifetime 187. That's the difference between a sport-shot and a THS.



Sport patterns force bowlers to do something THS's don't. i.e. Shoot spares. THS's have ruined bowling. We all get to run around with inflated egos and few skills. We buy our averages.



A couple of weeks ago, the PBA put on a show where players had to shoot on lanes where the pattern was applied with a bug-sprayer. It seemed to me the older players like Pete Webber did okay. They had some experience. But younger players with too many RPM's and too much speed struggled.



Sport shots are similar. Here's my 2 cents and 2 hints. 1) To strike you must be on the 17-1/2 board when you get to the pocket. 2) Your ball must be rolling.



Avoid extreme angles and pick up your spares. Out-grind your opppnents.

