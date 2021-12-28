BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » well
#200407 - 12/28/21 07:01 AM well
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1319
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
#200408 - 12/30/21 11:00 PM Re: well [Re: BOSStull]
goobee
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 600
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
*crickets
#200409 - 12/31/21 06:07 AM Re: well [Re: BOSStull]
82Boat69
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 769
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I just turned 74. I've always been rev-dominate and for my age I can still crank it up pretty good. The problem, my speed has diminished so much that I'm throwing way too much ball.

I've started using a 3-step so I can get in front of the ball return on the right side. What I wasn't ready for, was how fast everything happens in just 3-steps :-)

I'm also learning to break my wrist to cut-down on revs.

Anybody else having this problem?

#200410 - 01/03/22 08:52 PM Re: well [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 502
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
I just turned 74. I've always been rev-dominate and for my age I can still crank it up pretty good. The problem, my speed has diminished so much that I'm throwing way too much ball.

I've started using a 3-step so I can get in front of the ball return on the right side. What I wasn't ready for, was how fast everything happens in just 3-steps :-)

I'm also learning to break my wrist to cut-down on revs.

Anybody else having this problem?

I'll be 75 in a few months. I've been speed dominent up till recently. My ball speed has decreased a bit, too, but I still need the ball to help. Picked up a Storm Trend 2 and it's pretty nice.
Went from 5 step to 4 step approach this past Summer and my ball speed increased especially for my spare shots. Most shots read 17.5 to 18.5 mph on the scoring machine. Haven't timed them.
My first ball shot is a bit higher too.
I've started breaking my wrist back, but only on spares. Never used that technique until this last Summer. My ability to pick up 10-pins has improved dramatically and my average has increased about 20 pins for this season so far up to 180.
I used a 3 step approach when I was a kid and transitioned to 5 steps in junior high school probably. That made my ball speed much higher. I'd say that getting the timing right to use 3 steps would be more difficult than a 4 step approach. My timing seems to be pretty good and better than what I had with my traditional 5 step approach.
I'll not be switching back to 5 unless my average drops down a bunch. Pretty pleased with how things have been going for the last 8 or so months... smile Happy New Year...

#200411 - 01/09/22 05:00 PM Re: well [Re: BOSStull]
goobee
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 600
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I went from a 4 step to 5 not so much for added speed but to use the first step for timing. I've always had a problems with the push away on the first step of a 4 step and using the first for timing has helped me.

I'm already rev-dominant, not so much due to cranking but more because I throw slow. A 3 step would hurt me more than help I think.

I'll be 60 this year and need back surgery for 3 bad lumbar discs. frown
#200412 - 01/11/22 06:51 PM Re: well [Re: goobee]
djp1080
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 502
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
A three step approach is very demanding to get consistent timing, but I've found that my timing has improved with the use of the four step approach versus the old five step I'd gotten used to years ago.
I must be living right or something, no surgery on my hips, knees or back. Going for a colonscopy in a few weeks though. That will be fun. smile
Best of luck with the extra step!

