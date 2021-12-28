I just turned 74. I've always been rev-dominate and for my age I can still crank it up pretty good. The problem, my speed has diminished so much that I'm throwing way too much ball.
I've started using a 3-step so I can get in front of the ball return on the right side. What I wasn't ready for, was how fast everything happens in just 3-steps :-)
I'm also learning to break my wrist to cut-down on revs.
Anybody else having this problem?
I'll be 75 in a few months. I've been speed dominent up till recently. My ball speed has decreased a bit, too, but I still need the ball to help. Picked up a Storm Trend 2 and it's pretty nice.
Went from 5 step to 4 step approach this past Summer and my ball speed increased especially for my spare shots. Most shots read 17.5 to 18.5 mph on the scoring machine. Haven't timed them.
My first ball shot is a bit higher too.
I've started breaking my wrist back, but only on spares. Never used that technique until this last Summer. My ability to pick up 10-pins has improved dramatically and my average has increased about 20 pins for this season so far up to 180.
I used a 3 step approach when I was a kid and transitioned to 5 steps in junior high school probably. That made my ball speed much higher. I'd say that getting the timing right to use 3 steps would be more difficult than a 4 step approach. My timing seems to be pretty good and better than what I had with my traditional 5 step approach.
I'll not be switching back to 5 unless my average drops down a bunch. Pretty pleased with how things have been going for the last 8 or so months...
Happy New Year...