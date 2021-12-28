BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200407 - 12/28/21 07:01 AM well
nelson
#200408 - 12/30/21 11:00 PM Re: well
*crickets
#200409 - 12/31/21 06:07 AM Re: well
I just turned 74. I've always been rev-dominate and for my age I can still crank it up pretty good. The problem, my speed has diminished so much that I'm throwing way too much ball.

I've started using a 3-step so I can get in front of the ball return on the right side. What I wasn't ready for, was how fast everything happens in just 3-steps :-)

I'm also learning to break my wrist to cut-down on revs.

Anybody else having this problem?

