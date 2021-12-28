Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links



Topic Options Rate This Topic #200407 - 07:01 AM well BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1319

A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1319A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200408 - 11:00 PM Re: well Re: BOSStull] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 599

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 599A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California *crickets _________________________

Primary

14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid

14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Top #200409 - 06:07 AM Re: well Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 769

A/S/L: 73/M/California Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 06/24/16Posts: 769A/S/L: 73/M/California I just turned 74. I've always been rev-dominate and for my age I can still crank it up pretty good. The problem, my speed has diminished so much that I'm throwing way too much ball.



I've started using a 3-step so I can get in front of the ball return on the right side. What I wasn't ready for, was how fast everything happens in just 3-steps :-)



I'm also learning to break my wrist to cut-down on revs.



Anybody else having this problem?

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com We need your help!

Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:

When shopping for anything on



This won't cost you a cent!

You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us!



Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses. BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts well

by 82Boat69 - 06:07 AM Terms Of Use Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.