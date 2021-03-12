BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Storm Incite
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200405 - 12/03/21 01:09 PM Storm Incite
Red Devil Offline
Junior

Registered: 12/14/07
Posts: 23
A/S/L: 68/M/Colfax,Ca./USA
In general what opinions do you have on throwing the Storm Incite bowling ball?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200406 - 12/03/21 05:28 PM Re: Storm Incite [Re: Red Devil]
djp1080 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 500
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
Greetings. I have the Incite at 15 lbs. Mine is drilled pin-up.
This is a pretty strong sanded ball. It's strength is quite similar to the RST X1 ball. When using it, I've found that I need to keep my speed up. These days my spare ball speed is right around 17 mph.
The Storm web site has info on the ball and one of the documents shows typical reaction for stroker, tweener and cranker styles. This is an aid you can rely on. I'd suggest roll the ball from near the center of the lane while targeting somewhere near the third arrow to start. Hope this helps...

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Storm Incite
by djp1080 - 12/03/21 05:28 PM
Happy Thanksgiving!
by goobee - 11/24/21 05:21 PM
Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
by goobee - 11/23/21 01:36 AM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by goobee - 11/17/21 10:17 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2021 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.