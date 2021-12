Sponsored Links







Storm Incite





Registered: 12/14/07

Posts: 23

In general what opinions do you have on throwing the Storm Incite bowling ball?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Storm Incite

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 500

I have the Incite at 15 lbs. Mine is drilled pin-up.

This is a pretty strong sanded ball. It's strength is quite similar to the RST X1 ball. When using it, I've found that I need to keep my speed up. These days my spare ball speed is right around 17 mph.

The Storm web site has info on the ball and one of the documents shows typical reaction for stroker, tweener and cranker styles. This is an aid you can rely on. I'd suggest roll the ball from near the center of the lane while targeting somewhere near the third arrow to start. Hope this helps...

