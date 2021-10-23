BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200379 - 10/23/21 11:13 AM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1317
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
653 this week . All-Road game 1 Son!Q game 2 and 3 . 212,226,215.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200387 - 10/28/21 10:31 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1317
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
218,246,214 for 678 this week. Hy-Road Nano game 1 and 2. Hy-Road game 3
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200389 - 10/29/21 04:39 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 592
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Not bad at all last Sunday. 209, 258, 179.

With my back problems, I think this is probably the best I will be able to do for the time being. I'm probably going to have back surgery sometime this year which will set me back again I imagine.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top
#200392 - 11/01/21 08:36 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 592
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I did pretty good last night. My first 700 series in almost 3 years. thumbsup

_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top
#200396 - Today at 06:03 AM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1317
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Nice bowling Goobee.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
by BOSStull - Today at 06:03 AM
Controversy, drama, bah!
by goobee - Today at 12:11 AM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by 82Boat69 - 10/29/21 05:28 PM
Plugging balance holes
by goobee - 10/29/21 04:34 PM
The price of new bowling balls
by goobee - 10/24/21 05:28 PM
Bowling for Peanuts
by BOSStull - 10/19/21 08:35 PM
New Center an League
by BOSStull - 10/16/21 02:57 PM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by goobee - 10/10/21 06:05 PM
Bowling Bag Prices
by goobee - 10/10/21 05:28 PM
How much does drilling take out of balls?
by goobee - 10/09/21 05:24 PM
2022 Open Championship
by goobee - 10/09/21 04:28 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2021 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.