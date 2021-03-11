BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200393 - 11/03/21 02:17 AM Controversy, drama, bah!
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 594
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I just learned that one of the teams in my league has been warned several times by league officers about bagging. Geez, even in a fun drinking league, people have to cheat. thumbsdown

And we bowl them this Sunday. brickwall
#200394 - 11/03/21 02:48 AM Re: Controversy, drama, bah! [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 73/M/California
Sand-bagging has been around forever. The whole mindset that
average = total-pins / games is the reason. Add to this, average doesn't get established for 21 games and the incentive to bag becomes even greater. A person's 'highest' average, should always be based on a person's 'highest' 21 games. A 5-pin drop rule would also help for injuries or pandemics. Using the highest 21 games removes any incentive to game the system. Bowling bad will not have any affect on the last highest 21 games. A person would need to bowl better than at least 1 of the previous high games. This would take months to change an established average.

#200395 - 11/04/21 12:11 AM Re: Controversy, drama, bah! [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 594
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
We have a 5 pin drop rule but it only applies to sweeps. During the season, your average can drop like an anchor but at sweeps, you may only drop 5 pins off your entering average.
