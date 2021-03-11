Sponsored Links







Controversy, drama, bah!





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 594

goobee



And we bowl them this Sunday. I just learned that one of the teams in my league has been warned several times by league officers about bagging. Geez, even in a fun drinking league, people have to cheat.

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 768

Sand-bagging has been around forever. The whole mindset that

average = total-pins / games is the reason. Add to this, average doesn't get established for 21 games and the incentive to bag becomes even greater. A person's 'highest' average, should always be based on a person's 'highest' 21 games. A 5-pin drop rule would also help for injuries or pandemics. Using the highest 21 games removes any incentive to game the system. Bowling bad will not have any affect on the last highest 21 games. A person would need to bowl better than at least 1 of the previous high games. This would take months to change an established average.

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 594

We have a 5 pin drop rule but it only applies to sweeps. During the season, your average can drop like an anchor but at sweeps, you may only drop 5 pins off your entering average.

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



