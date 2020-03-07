BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200199 - 07/03/20 04:35 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1318
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Got my 2 from plugging back left another. Used my Intense really did not see much of a change in reaction unless an increase in 10 pins is going to be the result. I did get more than normal.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200368 - 10/12/21 12:34 AM Re: Plugging balance holes
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 594
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I plugged one of my weight holes with twin tube epoxy from Home Depot. It self mixes, all you need to do is squeeze it into the hole and let it dry. I used a level to make sure the hole was perfectly level from different angles and filled it all the way to the top with a tad extra. After it dried, I buffed off any extra and it looks fine except for not having any color (clear). So far, no one has cared and I haven't made any attempts to not have it showing while on the ball return.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

#200371 - 10/16/21 03:07 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1318
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
I had my PSO plug all my bowling balls. He did a real good job matching colors. I have not had an issue with any yet, But I like the idea of a clear plug. Make whoever questions make them look foolish when he finds out it is a clear plug. I never agreed with the USBC ruling to pug all balance holes.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200372 - 10/16/21 05:58 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I'm actually glad that USBC has started reining in bowling ball technology. The game is about strikes and spares. With blocked lanes and high tech balls, the game has become too much about strikes only.

#200382 - 10/23/21 07:16 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1318
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Having no problem with reeling in technology but do with having to plug a ball from 2008 to be legal again. I have a Yeah Baby that was already grandfathered in for the Diamond particle cover but to have to fill the extra hole to make [t legal was ridiculous. It should of been a rule where all previous balls are grandfathered and only balls after the rule was implemented needed to be plugged> I have since plugged the ball and do moy see any difference in reaction. Still cost me $15 to plug.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200383 - 10/24/21 01:13 AM Re: Plugging balance holes
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I don't know what the politics of bowling are. How much clout do bowling proprietors, manufacturers and PSO's have? I suspect, but can't proved, that manufactures played a major roll in not grandfathering in old balls. I know many who won't throw a previously drilled ball. I also know that once a balance hole is drilled, the new PSA needs to be located before the ball can be accurately drilled again. I owned a Lock which was my favorite ball. After I filled and re-drilled, it became a 'My Pillow' ball.

#200384 - 10/24/21 05:20 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 594
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I think the problem with grandfathering weight holes is honesty. How would you know that it was drilled prior to the new rule? There are balls such as the Hy-Road that has been around prior to the new rule still being sold. And there are plenty of new discontinued balls floating around. Finally, there's the used balls market.

PSO's won't but there are quite a few people who drill their own balls. The urge to win for some people is greater than ethics.

PSO's won't but there are quite a few people who drill their own balls. The urge to win for some people is greater than ethics.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

#200386 - 10/25/21 06:27 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1318
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Yeah but a ball from 2008?The only reason hole is there was to make legal. Now I had to plug the hole to make it legal. This new ruling only changed the performance of balls for a couple of years. Now manufactures are designing cores to simulate the use of an extra hole. So what did USBC accomplished.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200388 - 10/29/21 04:34 PM Re: Plugging balance holes
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 594
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Yep, the ball manufacturers are unabashed about advertising the adjustment to cores to compensate for the loss of weight holes. As usual, the USBC accomplished nothing.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

