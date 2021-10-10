#200359 - 12:31 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69





I think that anything a bowler does to relax their delivery arm is good. What I've read, relax grip pressure, which will relax forearm, which will relax bicep/tricep.



The biggest gains come from staying relaxed on the way forward. If a bowler tries to pull, generally their head will begin that motion, then their shoulder, bicep/tricep and then the forearm. Everything wants to slow the swing down and pull the launch-angle left.



The combination of less ball speed and just a slight pull can cause the elbow to get outside, their arm rolls slightly and the result is a high hit or split.



The added benefit of a smooth swing, it allows the bowler to post-up without falling off to the right.



Finally, we only have a fixed amount of RPM's. Where those RPM's get expended is crucial. We don't want them used up going through the heads, we want them down-lane when the ball begins to roll. During the roll-phase RPM's more than double.



That leads into another topic, balls that scrub off too many RPM's too early. If you can throw 20 MPH, no sweat. If you're like me, I need to conserve all the ball-speed I can.

