Page 3 of 3

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1314

Got my 2 from plugging back left another. Used my Intense really did not see much of a change in reaction unless an increase in 10 pins is going to be the result. I did get more than normal.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200368 - 12:34 AM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 586

I plugged one of my weight holes with twin tube epoxy from Home Depot. It self mixes, all you need to do is squeeze it into the hole and let it dry. I used a level to make sure the hole was perfectly level from different angles and filled it all the way to the top with a tad extra. After it dried, I buffed off any extra and it looks fine except for not having any color (clear). So far, no one has cared and I haven't made any attempts to not have it showing while on the ball return.

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Top #200371 - 03:07 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1314

I had my PSO plug all my bowling balls. He did a real good job matching colors. I have not had an issue with any yet, But I like the idea of a clear plug. Make whoever questions make them look foolish when he finds out it is a clear plug. I never agreed with the USBC ruling to pug all balance holes.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200372 - 05:58 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 766

I'm actually glad that USBC has started reining in bowling ball technology. The game is about strikes and spares. With blocked lanes and high tech balls, the game has become too much about strikes only.

Top #200382 - 07:16 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1314

Having no problem with reeling in technology but do with having to plug a ball from 2008 to be legal again. I have a Yeah Baby that was already grandfathered in for the Diamond particle cover but to have to fill the extra hole to make [t legal was ridiculous. It should of been a rule where all previous balls are grandfathered and only balls after the rule was implemented needed to be plugged> I have since plugged the ball and do moy see any difference in reaction. Still cost me $15 to plug.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200383 - 01:13 AM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 766

I don't know what the politics of bowling are. How much clout do bowling proprietors, manufacturers and PSO's have? I suspect, but can't proved, that manufactures played a major roll in not grandfathering in old balls. I know many who won't throw a previously drilled ball. I also know that once a balance hole is drilled, the new PSA needs to be located before the ball can be accurately drilled again. I owned a Lock which was my favorite ball. After I filled and re-drilled, it became a 'My Pillow' ball.

Top #200384 - 05:20 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 586

I think the problem with grandfathering weight holes is honesty. How would you know that it was drilled prior to the new rule? There are balls such as the Hy-Road that has been around prior to the new rule still being sold. And there are plenty of new discontinued balls floating around. Finally, there's the used balls market.



PSO's won't but there are quite a few people who drill their own balls. The urge to win for some people is greater than ethics.

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Page 3 of 3

