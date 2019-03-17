BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
#199879 - 03/17/19 10:04 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1313
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
I did make it to the Matchmaker Live. I rolled all the balls and here is my take on them based on the oil pattern which was a house shot and how they matched up to me.

First ball I threw was the HY-Road X. Based on what the S&$ house shot normally is I threw it where I would throw my HR Nano polished and got my expected reaction. Standing 18 across 8 out to 5. After throwing a few shots time to move on. Now I have a ball to compare others to. thumbsup

Next ball was the Super Sonic. Impressed after the first shot after hitting the Brooklyn side. Had to move in considerably and swing it out to stay in the pocket. This ball covered a lot of boards and was my favorite of the DEMO. I wonder how this would compare to my Katana Dragon. thumbsup

Next I threw the CRUX Prime. Another good ball. I had to move back right a couple of boards from the Super Sonic. Still good ball motion for me. thumbsup

Next the HALO Pearl. First ball missed right. It seemed to keep going not make the turn. I had to move right and slow down a little. Once i got lined up no problem striking. I was back throwing in the HY-ROAD X territory. angel

Next the IDOL PEARL. Ball just didn't work for me. Move right again. Had to pretty much go straight up the boards. thumbsdown

Last of all the Fever Pitch. I wanted to throw this ball to see if it could double as a spare ball. No problem with 10 pins or any other spare. I have a MOTIV Artic Sniper I use as a spare but that is all it is good for. I played the TWIG inside of five with the Fever Pitch and it worked well for me. No problem with carry. I could also play other lines with some success. Liked the fact this this ball is a 2 piece. thumbsup
Don't like the price.

As for all the balls first choice would be the Super Sonic love

After enjoying the day throwing Storm and Rotogrip bowling balls I then went home and proceeded to order a NIB Radical More Cash for $60. nelson



Attachments
52586415_10213354509473087_780635040764657664_n.jpg



Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199881 - 03/18/19 12:02 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 498
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
Thanks for the report. Good job! Sounds like you had found and you found a super price for that Motiv ball... smile

#200375 - 10/19/21 08:18 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1313
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Been a while since I did a Demo. I was already practicing by myself and was not going to do the Demo because of COVID, After seeing shift 2 that not many people were participating I went ahead and did the last shift. Was only 4 people so figured why not. I was not really impressed by the majority of balls. I liked the Trend 2 and UFO Alert but no way would spend the money that would be required for either. As always if a deal comes around later I might purchase.


Attachments
243276979_10219882896078672_8029208260196943140_n.jpg


_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200378 - 10/21/21 12:14 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 584
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I was interested in the UFO or UFO Alert to replace my cracked Storm Halo but couldn't see paying $170 for either one. Instead, I picked up a Track Strata for $119.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

#200380 - Today at 11:38 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1313
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Did not have the Incite or Parallax Effect as in poster. Had Rubicon Uc2 . One common specification on balls that I have liked at Demos is the cover. Almost all are hybrid covers.

Goobee if I bought either 2 that I liked the price tag with drilling and thumb insert would be 225 or more. If I come across a good deal later I may buy but not for the full price. I am comfortable with what I have.

Storm seems to be the only one doing Demos in the COVID era. By the one last week the amount of people attending is a lot lower than previous DEMS.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

