Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199879 - 10:04 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1313

A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1313A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia



First ball I threw was the HY-Road X. Based on what the S&$ house shot normally is I threw it where I would throw my HR Nano polished and got my expected reaction. Standing 18 across 8 out to 5. After throwing a few shots time to move on. Now I have a ball to compare others to.



Next ball was the Super Sonic. Impressed after the first shot after hitting the Brooklyn side. Had to move in considerably and swing it out to stay in the pocket. This ball covered a lot of boards and was my favorite of the DEMO. I wonder how this would compare to my Katana Dragon.



Next I threw the CRUX Prime. Another good ball. I had to move back right a couple of boards from the Super Sonic. Still good ball motion for me.



Next the HALO Pearl. First ball missed right. It seemed to keep going not make the turn. I had to move right and slow down a little. Once i got lined up no problem striking. I was back throwing in the HY-ROAD X territory.



Next the IDOL PEARL. Ball just didn't work for me. Move right again. Had to pretty much go straight up the boards.



Last of all the Fever Pitch. I wanted to throw this ball to see if it could double as a spare ball. No problem with 10 pins or any other spare. I have a MOTIV Artic Sniper I use as a spare but that is all it is good for. I played the TWIG inside of five with the Fever Pitch and it worked well for me. No problem with carry. I could also play other lines with some success. Liked the fact this this ball is a 2 piece.

Don't like the price.



As for all the balls first choice would be the Super Sonic



After enjoying the day throwing Storm and Rotogrip bowling balls I then went home and proceeded to order a NIB Radical More Cash for $60.



I did make it to the Matchmaker Live. I rolled all the balls and here is my take on them based on the oil pattern which was a house shot and how they matched up to me.First ball I threw was the HY-Road X. Based on what the S&$ house shot normally is I threw it where I would throw my HR Nano polished and got my expected reaction. Standing 18 across 8 out to 5. After throwing a few shots time to move on. Now I have a ball to compare others to.Next ball was the Super Sonic. Impressed after the first shot after hitting the Brooklyn side. Had to move in considerably and swing it out to stay in the pocket. This ball covered a lot of boards and was my favorite of the DEMO. I wonder how this would compare to my Katana Dragon.Next I threw the CRUX Prime. Another good ball. I had to move back right a couple of boards from the Super Sonic. Still good ball motion for me.Next the HALO Pearl. First ball missed right. It seemed to keep going not make the turn. I had to move right and slow down a little. Once i got lined up no problem striking. I was back throwing in the HY-ROAD X territory.Next the IDOL PEARL. Ball just didn't work for me. Move right again. Had to pretty much go straight up the boards.Last of all the Fever Pitch. I wanted to throw this ball to see if it could double as a spare ball. No problem with 10 pins or any other spare. I have a MOTIV Artic Sniper I use as a spare but that is all it is good for. I played the TWIG inside of five with the Fever Pitch and it worked well for me. No problem with carry. I could also play other lines with some success. Liked the fact this this ball is a 2 piece.Don't like the price.As for all the balls first choice would be the Super SonicAfter enjoying the day throwing Storm and Rotogrip bowling balls I then went home and proceeded to order a NIB Radical More Cash for $60.



Attachments









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199881 - 12:02 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 498

A/S/L: 74/m/IL Thanks for the report. Good job! Sounds like you had found and you found a super price for that Motiv ball...

Top #200375 - 08:18 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1313

A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1313A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia Been a while since I did a Demo. I was already practicing by myself and was not going to do the Demo because of COVID, After seeing shift 2 that not many people were participating I went ahead and did the last shift. Was only 4 people so figured why not. I was not really impressed by the majority of balls. I liked the Trend 2 and UFO Alert but no way would spend the money that would be required for either. As always if a deal comes around later I might purchase.



Attachments









HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200378 - 12:14 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 584

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 584A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I was interested in the UFO or UFO Alert to replace my cracked Storm Halo but couldn't see paying $170 for either one. Instead, I picked up a Track Strata for $119. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Top #200380 - 11:38 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1313

A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1313A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia



Goobee if I bought either 2 that I liked the price tag with drilling and thumb insert would be 225 or more. If I come across a good



Storm seems to be the only one doing Demos in the COVID era. By the one last week the amount of people attending is a lot lower than previous DEMS. Did not have the Incite or Parallax Effect as in poster. Had Rubicon Uc2 . One common specification on balls that I have liked at Demos is the cover. Almost all are hybrid covers.Goobee if I bought either 2 that I liked the price tag with drilling and thumb insert would be 225 or more. If I come across a good deal later I may buy but not for the full price. I am comfortable with what I have.Storm seems to be the only one doing Demos in the COVID era. By the one last week the amount of people attending is a lot lower than previous DEMS.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel