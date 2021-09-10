BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200334 - 10/09/21 05:55 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
The ABC existed before personal computer had made serious in-roads. All their information I think was stored on IBM punch-cards. No kidding. If you want to go back and find some honor score from way back, USBC will actually go into that information and provide you with what they have.

#200337 - 10/09/21 06:03 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
They don't need to look at any of my punch cards. I haven't hit any milestones yet. No 300, no 800. frown

The week before last, I shot the front 9 but pulled the 10th ball. livid
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

#200347 - 10/09/21 07:57 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
I did that last Tuesday. Started with 8 and then peeled everything off and left the 5. My teammates said I threw a 'My Pillow Ball'. LOL!

Our league is trios x 4 games.

#200350 - 10/10/21 01:10 AM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Yep, when I pulled my shot, it went light brooklyn and I left the 6 I believe. One of the guys gave me a ribbing about coming over to film the 10th frame and I let him down.
#200354 - 10/10/21 06:59 AM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Boat we have high humidity most of the time. Last 2 league dates it was was raining was probably close to 100%. First shift fresh oil. Usually can go with the All-road a couple of games no problem maybe longer. May also with how they oil the lanes. Where I bowled before at a Bowlero they would break down early and different for each lane and may be completely different from week to week.
#200357 - 10/10/21 09:27 AM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Funny that you mention humidity. There has been two nights this season, this week being one of them, where a bunch of bowlers were having trouble sliding due to the high humidity in the center even with wood approaches. However, I was fine and bowled well this week. Someone I know well on the other team was joking around that he was jealous not of how I was bowling but that I could slide. I have SST8's with the longest slide setup I can get for the sole and heel. He said he also has his 3G's set up for a longer slide. Same thing two weeks ago, everyone complaining about sticking but me.

Mark
#200361 - 10/10/21 05:24 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Speaking of sticking, the other week my foot found some candy on the approach left by some nice kid or adult. I normally use a S10 sole but good thing I had a S12 in my bag. Between these two soles, I never have a problem with sticking unless it's a foreign substance.
#200366 - Yesterday at 04:58 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
Struggled a bit last night. 162, 202, 192.

I guess everyone else was too, my 202 tied for high for the scratch side pot. It was a 3-way tie. rotfl


