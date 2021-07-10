BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » How much does drilling take out of balls?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200302 - 10/07/21 08:59 PM How much does drilling take out of balls?
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 582
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I've been offered a new ball from a buddy for cheap. However, it's 15lbs and I use 14lbs. How much weight does drilling finger and thumb holes remove from a 15.1lbs ball? 3-4 ounces maybe? How about if I ask a PSO to drill them deep.

I don't think it's going to be that substantial but I'd thought I'd ask.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200313 - 10/09/21 03:30 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1304
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
1 would say 3 maybe 4 ounces. You can have the thumb drilled deeper . Had this done on a couple of balls when they eliminated the extra holes. There was a debate if it was legal or not. I still dont know for sure if it is. But it was supposedly increasing the overall DIFF like an extra hole.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200315 - 10/09/21 03:41 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 582
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I haven't seen anything on whether drilling deeper holes is illegal. You would think as long as the static weights don't go over 3 ounces, it will be fine.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top
#200319 - 10/09/21 04:09 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 763
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I think your static weight answer is correct. Some PSO's drill all holes a standard depth, which to me can remove too much of the weight-block.

We pay a lot for these balls, why drill-out performance for no reason?

Still, it might not really matter. I've read the core and layout probably only impact 10% of a ball's reaction. Ball-surface and Lane-Pattern are the other 90%. Some say 20-25%, but that might only apply if you have a company-rep with you during league :-)

The USBC white-paper on ball motion also says 10% & 90%. That report takes a pretty serious shot at the ball-hype manufacturers publish.

Top
#200320 - 10/09/21 04:17 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 582
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
That's true Boat, balls are expensive but in this case, I'll be getting it at a very reasonable price. If I can get the weight down to about 14.5lbs, I should be able to bowl with it.

It'll cost about $50 it get it drilled (including thumb slug and finger inserts) so I have to take that into account as well.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top
#200324 - 10/09/21 04:31 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 763
A/S/L: 73/M/California
I don't know; Most balls are 4 ounces over so that when you do drill them, they still weight 15 pounds. To take out the over and 6 more ounces would destroy the core, not to mention the ball's dynamics.

I would check with your PSO and see if you can put your 15 pound ball on consignment in his shop and when it sells, buy a 14 pounder with the proceeds.

What kind of ball are we talking about?

Top
#200327 - 10/09/21 05:24 PM Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 582
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I haven't bought it, my friend won it in a raffle and he doesn't use Motive equipment so he offered a Motiv Fatal Venom for $75. Seems like a good deal to me.

It would not be worth it to buy and then try to resell as I will have buy another ball at retail price.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Plugging balance holes
by goobee - Today at 12:34 AM
New Center an League
by goobee - Today at 12:17 AM
Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
by goobee - Yesterday at 04:58 PM
The price of new bowling balls
by 82Boat69 - 10/10/21 06:34 PM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by goobee - 10/10/21 06:05 PM
Bowling Bag Prices
by goobee - 10/10/21 05:28 PM
Bowling for Peanuts
by 82Boat69 - 10/09/21 07:45 PM
How much does drilling take out of balls?
by goobee - 10/09/21 05:24 PM
2022 Open Championship
by goobee - 10/09/21 04:28 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2021 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.