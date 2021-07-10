Sponsored Links







How much does drilling take out of balls? goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 582

I've been offered a new ball from a buddy for cheap. However, it's 15lbs and I use 14lbs. How much weight does drilling finger and thumb holes remove from a 15.1lbs ball? 3-4 ounces maybe? How about if I ask a PSO to drill them deep.

I don't think it's going to be that substantial but I'd thought I'd ask.



I don't think it's going to be that substantial but I'd thought I'd ask. _________________________

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1304

1 would say 3 maybe 4 ounces. You can have the thumb drilled deeper . Had this done on a couple of balls when they eliminated the extra holes. There was a debate if it was legal or not. I still dont know for sure if it is. But it was supposedly increasing the overall DIFF like an extra hole.

HG 300, HS 811

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 582

I haven't seen anything on whether drilling deeper holes is illegal. You would think as long as the static weights don't go over 3 ounces, it will be fine.

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 763

A/S/L: 73/M/California Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 06/24/16Posts: 763A/S/L: 73/M/California I think your static weight answer is correct. Some PSO's drill all holes a standard depth, which to me can remove too much of the weight-block.



We pay a lot for these balls, why drill-out performance for no reason?



Still, it might not really matter. I've read the core and layout probably only impact 10% of a ball's reaction. Ball-surface and Lane-Pattern are the other 90%. Some say 20-25%, but that might only apply if you have a company-rep with you during league :-)



The USBC white-paper on ball motion also says 10% & 90%. That report takes a pretty serious shot at the ball-hype manufacturers publish.

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 582

That's true Boat, balls are expensive but in this case, I'll be getting it at a very reasonable price. If I can get the weight down to about 14.5lbs, I should be able to bowl with it.

It'll cost about $50 it get it drilled (including thumb slug and finger inserts) so I have to take that into account as well.



It'll cost about $50 it get it drilled (including thumb slug and finger inserts) so I have to take that into account as well. _________________________

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? 82Boat69





Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 763

A/S/L: 73/M/California Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 06/24/16Posts: 763A/S/L: 73/M/California I don't know; Most balls are 4 ounces over so that when you do drill them, they still weight 15 pounds. To take out the over and 6 more ounces would destroy the core, not to mention the ball's dynamics.



I would check with your PSO and see if you can put your 15 pound ball on consignment in his shop and when it sells, buy a 14 pounder with the proceeds.



What kind of ball are we talking about?

Re: How much does drilling take out of balls? goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 582

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 582A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



It would not be worth it to buy and then try to resell as I will have buy another ball at retail price. I haven't bought it, my friend won it in a raffle and he doesn't use Motive equipment so he offered a Motiv Fatal Venom for $75. Seems like a good deal to me.

Top

