2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1297

Almost tempted to buy another All-road at Bowlersmart for $80.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: The price of new bowling balls

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 498

A/S/L: 74/m/IL

The ball picked up very early and still had a good move on the backend. I must have had wide path to play in this morning... I've been bringing a different ball to start with each week in our senior league amd this was the week for the Hy-Road Max. Messed around in warm up and still didn't find a good spot. Got through to about fram 4 or 5 and I was standing on about board 27 and targeting board 12 at the dots. A bit later I moved one board with my feet and eyes to the right. Stayed there for the rest of the session. Was right around 180 on each game and was quite happy how things went.

Re: The price of new bowling balls

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 741

Watched a YouTube video by Mo Pinel where he explains how to drill a low-flare bowling ball. I took a Roto Grip Hustle RAP and drilled it 90 x 1-3/4 x 45. It's now my favorite ball. I'm 73 and can't generate speed like I use to. The low-flare ball hooks more like urethane but isn't as weak as urethane. It allows me to remain right of 30 with my feet and bang the pocket anywhere outside 10. If it has a down-side, anything right on the beak is a split. Ended last year averaging 199. So far this year 213. Anyone who wants to try something new might try low-flare. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvMkDIllTY4

Re: The price of new bowling balls

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 498

I bought a Hustle RAP not long ago. Tried it a few times and I was disappointed thus far. I manipulated my thumb hole tape and it seems to feel a bit better. I'll give it a try again. I got it to replace my IQ Tour 30 which cracked several months ago.

The Tour had a distinctive motion to it and I miss it a lot. I hope I can get the RAP going and have it simulate the IQ. Watched a review of the Hustle Wine and it looked pretty good by getting into a roll nicely. Maybe I can get my RAP to do similar things. We'll see... Good idea on the short pin drilling BTW...

Re: The price of new bowling balls





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 552

I got a Brunswick Twist which is supposed to be very weak. I don't use it much, it either goes straight as an arrow or over reacts on dry. My problem of being a low tilt bowler with no speed really kills me in dry conditions.

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Re: The price of new bowling balls

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 741

Try a 'low-flare' drilling layout. I have a PAP of 5-1/4 over and 3/8 down. For low-flare I drilled a 'Roto Grip Hustle RAP' 90 x 1-3/4 x 45.



There's also a Mo Pinel YouTube video on low-flare drilling.



The only downside I've noticed, if your ball rolls too far and you hit the nose, it won't break-down as many splits.

Re: The price of new bowling balls





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 552

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 552A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



https://radicalbowling.com/uploads/downloads/Layouts/radical-layouts.pdf



The layout I have on the Twist is 85x4.5x45. For the most part, this layout has worked well for me on most of my balls as it's a fairly weak layout.



Here's a vid of one of the few times I've been able to bowl with it.



https://youtu.be/KsFLnvpesOo I am high track bowler as well low tilt unfortunately. As such, I use Mo Pinel's Control Layout for High Track layouts on my balls.



Edited by goobee ( 01:08 AM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Track Strata Solid

14lbs DV8 Verge Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane



Re: The price of new bowling balls

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 741

The Twist is a symmetric ball, so the drilling angle (85) really doesn't mean anything. All you have is pin-to-PAP and VAL angle to play with. There are a number of things that you can do to get the ball down the lane easier;



First, consider playing around with finger-pitch and also your ring-finger span. I was also high-track 6-3/16 over and 3/8 down. Changing my pitches and reducing my ring-finger span changed my PAP to 5-1/4 over and 3/8 down. It's much easier to get the ball down the lane with more tilt. Mo Pinel also has a how-to video for that. High-track players are ring-finger dominant. By reducing the ring-finger span, you reduce that dominance.



Secondly, consider a longer pin-to-PAP. Go from 4.5 to 5 or even 5.25. This change will stand the core more upright making your ball go longer. Opening up the VAL angle from 45 to 50 will also give you more length. I use 45 on weak balls, but 50 for more aggressive balls. My Hustle is 90 x 1-3/4 x 45 for dry lanes and I have a UC2 drilled 50 x 5 x 50 for fresh oil. A wider VAL angle may also conserve RPM's down lane. I find I leave fewer 10's.



Finally, after watching your video, you hit up on the ball pretty good at the release point. You might want to relax your wrist and work on using a softer release. Let the ball do more work and you do less work. You may discover the ball rolls better at the end, you'll get more RPM's and you might even get more speed. Try to deliver the ball into the lane and remove loft. At our age, less is more.



We will never get any stronger, so we need to get smarter. That's my opinion and I'm sticking with it :-)

