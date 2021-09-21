The price of new bowling balls

The Twist is a symmetric ball, so the drilling angle (85) really doesn't mean anything. All you have is pin-to-PAP and VAL angle to play with. There are a number of things that you can do to get the ball down the lane easier;
First, consider playing around with finger-pitch and also your ring-finger span. I was also high-track 6-3/16 over and 3/8 down. Changing my pitches and reducing my ring-finger span changed my PAP to 5-1/4 over and 3/8 down. It's much easier to get the ball down the lane with more tilt. Mo Pinel also has a how-to video for that. High-track players are ring-finger dominant. By reducing the ring-finger span, you reduce that dominance.
Secondly, consider a longer pin-to-PAP. Go from 4.5 to 5 or even 5.25. This change will stand the core more upright making your ball go longer. Opening up the VAL angle from 45 to 50 will also give you more length. I use 45 on weak balls, but 50 for more aggressive balls. My Hustle is 90 x 1-3/4 x 45 for dry lanes and I have a UC2 drilled 50 x 5 x 50 for fresh oil. A wider VAL angle may also conserve RPM's down lane. I find I leave fewer 10's.
Finally, after watching your video, you hit up on the ball pretty good at the release point. You might want to relax your wrist and work on using a softer release. Let the ball do more work and you do less work. You may discover the ball rolls better at the end, you'll get more RPM's and you might even get more speed. Try to deliver the ball into the lane and remove loft. At our age, less is more.
We will never get any stronger, so we need to get smarter. That's my opinion and I'm sticking with it :-)