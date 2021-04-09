BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200282 - 09/04/21 05:18 PM Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Starting new league new Center will post results and opinions weekly. Trying to get fellow teammates to join in also.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200293 - 09/16/21 05:03 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
First week good start 660 using Super Son!Q game 1: All-road game 2 and 3. 223 211 226.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200295 - 09/21/21 06:07 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
697 this week with All-road only. Probably should of switched game 3 but still seeing what this ball can do. Looking back SoniQ would be be game 3 choice.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200300 - 09/25/21 04:01 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Well 633 this week.. All I can say is when I feel 633 is a bad night I am bowling well overall. Last game is the culprit again.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200301 - Yesterday at 08:49 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 552
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
We're on our 4th week. Series so far:

598
455 (I was burnt this weekend from bowling an earlier tournament)
599
618

My high game so far is 277.

My back is doing really [censored] and will need surgery. Other than that, I'm doing peachy. thumbsup
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Track Strata Solid
14lbs DV8 Verge Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator Solid
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control Urethane

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
