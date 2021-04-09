BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200282 - 09/04/21 05:18 PM Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Starting new league new Center will post results and opinions weekly. Trying to get fellow teammates to join in also.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200293 - 09/16/21 05:03 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
First week good start 660 using Super Son!Q game 1: All-road game 2 and 3. 223 211 226.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200295 - 09/21/21 06:07 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
697 this week with All-road only. Probably should of switched game 3 but still seeing what this ball can do. Looking back SoniQ would be be game 3 choice.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200300 - 09/25/21 04:01 PM Re: Fall Winter 2021 Leagues [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 65 M /Georgia
Well 633 this week.. All I can say is when I feel 633 is a bad night I am bowling well overall. Last game is the culprit again.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

