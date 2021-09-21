BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200296 - 09/21/21 06:09 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
Almost tempted to buy another All-road at Bowlersmart for $80.
#200297 - 09/22/21 11:56 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
I've been bringing a different ball to start with each week in our senior league amd this was the week for the Hy-Road Max. Messed around in warm up and still didn't find a good spot. Got through to about fram 4 or 5 and I was standing on about board 27 and targeting board 12 at the dots. A bit later I moved one board with my feet and eyes to the right. Stayed there for the rest of the session. Was right around 180 on each game and was quite happy how things went.
The ball picked up very early and still had a good move on the backend. I must have had wide path to play in this morning... smile

#200298 - Yesterday at 04:54 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
Watched a YouTube video by Mo Pinel where he explains how to drill a low-flare bowling ball. I took a Roto Grip Hustle RAP and drilled it 90 x 1-3/4 x 45. It's now my favorite ball. I'm 73 and can't generate speed like I use to. The low-flare ball hooks more like urethane but isn't as weak as urethane. It allows me to remain right of 30 with my feet and bang the pocket anywhere outside 10. If it has a down-side, anything right on the beak is a split. Ended last year averaging 199. So far this year 213. Anyone who wants to try something new might try low-flare. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvMkDIllTY4

#200299 - Yesterday at 12:55 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
I bought a Hustle RAP not long ago. Tried it a few times and I was disappointed thus far. I manipulated my thumb hole tape and it seems to feel a bit better. I'll give it a try again. I got it to replace my IQ Tour 30 which cracked several months ago.
The Tour had a distinctive motion to it and I miss it a lot. I hope I can get the RAP going and have it simulate the IQ. Watched a review of the Hustle Wine and it looked pretty good by getting into a roll nicely. Maybe I can get my RAP to do similar things. We'll see... Good idea on the short pin drilling BTW...

