New Center an League

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1294

Well after bowling at the same center seems like forever I have moved to the closest center to my home. Feels really weird when you only know your team mates. Time to get to know the new league.Looking forward to the change.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: New Center an League

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1294

New league singed up and they were more teams wanting to bowl but center limited the number of teams to 14. Added 2 from last year of 12 so only room for 2 teams we were one. First week of bowling found out why. There is a non sanction league also of 18 teams. We are a sanctioned league. Younger generation does not care for the sanctioned leagues. It is a pub and grub league. Of course the center will make more off that type of leagues they get more teams. But in all happy with the league we are now on.

Top

Preview

