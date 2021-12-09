Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff

Buying bowling balls only gets more complicated. At your age, you will not get stronger, more athletic or more coordinated, so you need to get smarter and work hard on whatever technique you already have.
To match equipment to your game and center, you'll need to know your PAP, ball-speed, rev-rate, axis-tilt, axis-rotation and the length/width of your THS, plus the ratio of oil in the middle to oil on the outside.
Lacking the above knowledge, whatever you have is either your best guess or the best guess of whomever drilled your balls, from 5 years ago.
If you read the USBC white paper on ball motion, 2 facts jump out; Fact one, lane condition and ball surface contribute 90%+ to your ball's motion. How your ball is drilled, accounts for 10% or less of your ball's motion.
So, as you eyeball new equipment, ask yourself, what price glory? How much are you willing to spend to gain 10% or less in ball reaction?
Prior to the pandemic, I spent about 2 years and 2 grand to answer the questions I've put to you, for myself. Even with all the answers in my bag, my average continues to wane.
I recently bought a 14 pound Hustle and a 14 pound Rubicon UC2. The Hustle is drilled 90 x 1-3/4 x 45 (low flare) for when the lanes are dry. The UC2 is drilled 50 x 5 x 50 and I use it for everything else.
I bowl on a 40 foot pattern, with about 350 RPM's, around 13 MPH at the pins.
My advice, whatever you decide, keep it simple and stay away from high-end balls, they're just a waste of money. By the way, that was also the conclusion that USBC came to when they did their ball-motion study.