BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200267 - 07/29/21 10:38 PM Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
So I finally got back into bowling after a 5 year layoff. I had gotten rid of most of my equipment but kept 3 balls - my plastic spare ball, my Storm IQ, and a HyRoad. Well - the IQ split something bad sitting there for 5 years So I just have the HyRoad. Reaction is OK most of the time, but sometimes it just won't finish well. I am a stroker with low revs but decent accuracy. Looking for a new Storm ball with a bit more hook, but I tend to like balls that hood mid lane - smooth reaction. My driller is a Storm rep so I stick with their offerings.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200268 - 08/01/21 05:14 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Oops - I forgot. I got rid of my HyRoad. The ball I'm currently using is an Alpha Crux.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

Top
#200271 - 08/10/21 11:14 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 494
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
They're still selling the Hy-Road and Hy-Road Pearl which are great benchmark balls. The IQ Tour Solid is still on the market and it's great for most conditions IMHO.
For more reaction the Phaze II has shown to be a great ball for the PBA crowd for several years. I have the Axiom Pearl, Incite and Rubicon which provide earlier reaction which good continuation on well oiled lanes.
Since I bowl on THS, I find drier conditions where these balls don't help at all. smile
Hope this helps...

Top
#200273 - 08/15/21 06:22 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Thanks for the info! I have been looking at the Phaze II especially. I unfortunately have very low revs, so most of my previous equipment has been solid coverstock with a dull finish. Getting a refit with Ron Hoppe next month, so I will also see what he recommends.

Thanks again.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

Top
#200274 - 08/20/21 07:10 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 494
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
If you're out to see Ron Hoppe, you've got one of the best in the business. My wife and I were out to visit my son in Seattle a couple weeks ago. My daughter was out there the following week, too. She got out to the islands there and saw a place I'd like. It not only had a bowling alley there, but it had a computer store right near by. Looks like a place I'd like to live. smile Very nice weather and very clean air out that way while we were there. It got smokey once we left I here... Good luck with ball choice.
Ron will likely want to see you bowl and he could make some good recommendations for you I'm sure...

Top
#200276 - 09/04/21 04:45 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1292
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
The Hy-road is stlll relevant. Good ball to keep in your bag. If you want a Hy-road on steroids that is the All-road. Longer with huge back end. Starting my new fall league with 3 Roads and 2 Son!Qs
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200279 - 09/04/21 05:04 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1292
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
Well maybe I can say 4 Roads for I use the Fever Pitch as my spare ball. It is basically a Road without the inner FE core.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top
#200284 - 09/04/21 07:43 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 494
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
I bought the Roto Grip Rubicon and the Storm Incite. I guess these are too close in specs and performance. What I see is that they're both aggressive balls and tend to be rolly. The intermediate differentials give both a strong back end for me. The Incite appears to be stronger and continues through the pins more than the Rubicon. I like em both.
This next week I'm going to use the Storm Crux Prime. Haven't had it roll down the lanes for nearly two years now. It's about time to see if it will perform like these other two balls. Similar specs but the Crux has a much stronger cover.
I take my Hy-Road with me most every week...

Top
#200286 - 09/05/21 11:48 AM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1292
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
Like the Incite also. It is on my wish list. I was able to throw at the last Storm Demo I attended. If I was going to buy one from the Demo that would be it.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
The price of new bowling balls
by BOSStull - 09/05/21 12:13 PM
Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff
by BOSStull - 09/05/21 11:48 AM
microfiber towel or shammy
by djp1080 - 09/04/21 07:37 PM
Fall Winter 2021 Leagues
by BOSStull - 09/04/21 05:18 PM
UBB Message We encountered a problem. The reason r
by BOSStull - 09/04/21 05:06 PM
bowling slide
by BOSStull - 09/04/21 04:58 PM
New Center an League
by BOSStull - 09/04/21 04:41 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2021 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.