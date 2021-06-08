Sponsored Links







microfiber towel or shammy LindaDelcamp

Bantam



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 18

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan I currently have a microfiber bowling towel to wipe off my ball in between shots. I've heard about soft leather shammies. Which does anyone prefer the microfiber towel or the shammy? If you prefer the shammy, what kind do you recommend?

Re: microfiber towel or shammy djp1080

A/S/L: 74/m/IL I've used both. I don't recall much about microfiber and the content of them; however, there are differences in them. Some claim to be microfiber, but some will not absorb the oil, dirt and grime that you get from bowling. There are two materials used and the content should be on the package when you buy them. The ones that don't list the materials and the percentage content are the ones that probably aren't very good for your bowling ball purposes.

I've used Storm's shammy and it's the one that can fit over your hand. It has two different colors on it with a little difference in the feel of the shammy on each side. Works well and almost never requires cleaning.

Hope this helps...

Re: microfiber towel or shammy BOSStull

A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1292A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia I have used both also. One thing I have in common with both is eventually I will leave them at the alley and have to get another so I get a cheap microfiber towel bundle.

Re: microfiber towel or shammy djp1080

A/S/L: 74/m/IL I finally looked at the microfiber towel that I have that actually cleans off the oil from my ball. The label says Turtle Wax and it's 85% polyester plus 15% polyamide.

I've had others where their is no mention of the materials used and they don't clean up the ball much at all. Appearantly this Turtle Wax one absorbs oil just fine.

