Topic Options Rate This Topic #200266 - 06:38 PM bowling slide LindaDelcamp

Bantam



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 18

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan What is the best product made that you can use legally for putting on your bowling shoe to make it slide better?

Top #200272 - 11:21 PM Re: bowling slide Re: LindaDelcamp] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 494

A/S/L: 74/m/IL There are bowling shoes that have interchangeable soles and heels. Dexter is a brand that I'm familiar with and I use their SST6 LZ. The standard heel and sole that is mounted on the shoe is all I've used everywhere I've bowled here in IL. I have two soles that are slicker and one that is less slick. I have two heels and one is way too slick for me. There are some lower cost Dexter alternatives that have interchangeable soles that might work for you very well.

Hope this helps...

Top #200277 - 04:58 PM Re: bowling slide Re: LindaDelcamp] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1292

Better option get shoes to change soles. Many bowlers will complain using a slide substance on your shoes. It may affect them also.

Top

