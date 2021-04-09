BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » New Center an League
#200275 - 09/04/21 04:41 PM New Center an League
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1292
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
Well after bowling at the same center seems like forever I have moved to the closest center to my home. Feels really weird when you only know your team mates. Time to get to know the new league.Looking forward to the change.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

