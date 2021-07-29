BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200267 - 07/29/21 10:38 PM Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
So I finally got back into bowling after a 5 year layoff. I had gotten rid of most of my equipment but kept 3 balls - my plastic spare ball, my Storm IQ, and a HyRoad. Well - the IQ split something bad sitting there for 5 years So I just have the HyRoad. Reaction is OK most of the time, but sometimes it just won't finish well. I am a stroker with low revs but decent accuracy. Looking for a new Storm ball with a bit more hook, but I tend to like balls that hood mid lane - smooth reaction. My driller is a Storm rep so I stick with their offerings.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

#200268 - 08/01/21 05:14 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Oops - I forgot. I got rid of my HyRoad. The ball I'm currently using is an Alpha Crux.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

#200271 - 08/10/21 11:14 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
They're still selling the Hy-Road and Hy-Road Pearl which are great benchmark balls. The IQ Tour Solid is still on the market and it's great for most conditions IMHO.
For more reaction the Phaze II has shown to be a great ball for the PBA crowd for several years. I have the Axiom Pearl, Incite and Rubicon which provide earlier reaction which good continuation on well oiled lanes.
Since I bowl on THS, I find drier conditions where these balls don't help at all. smile
Hope this helps...

#200273 - 08/15/21 06:22 PM Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff [Re: wklstoy]
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 785
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Thanks for the info! I have been looking at the Phaze II especially. I unfortunately have very low revs, so most of my previous equipment has been solid coverstock with a dull finish. Getting a refit with Ron Hoppe next month, so I will also see what he recommends.

Thanks again.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

