Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff

A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA So I finally got back into bowling after a 5 year layoff. I had gotten rid of most of my equipment but kept 3 balls - my plastic spare ball, my Storm IQ, and a HyRoad. Well - the IQ split something bad sitting there for 5 years So I just have the HyRoad. Reaction is OK most of the time, but sometimes it just won't finish well. I am a stroker with low revs but decent accuracy. Looking for a new Storm ball with a bit more hook, but I tend to like balls that hood mid lane - smooth reaction. My driller is a Storm rep so I stick with their offerings. _________________________

Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff

A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA Oops - I forgot. I got rid of my HyRoad. The ball I'm currently using is an Alpha Crux. _________________________

Re: Looking for New Balls After 5 year Layoff

For more reaction the Phaze II has shown to be a great ball for the PBA crowd for several years. I have the Axiom Pearl, Incite and Rubicon which provide earlier reaction which good continuation on well oiled lanes.

Since I bowl on THS, I find drier conditions where these balls don't help at all.

Hope this helps... They're still selling the Hy-Road and Hy-Road Pearl which are great benchmark balls. The IQ Tour Solid is still on the market and it's great for most conditions IMHO.For more reaction the Phaze II has shown to be a great ball for the PBA crowd for several years. I have the Axiom Pearl, Incite and Rubicon which provide earlier reaction which good continuation on well oiled lanes.Since I bowl on THS, I find drier conditions where these balls don't help at all.Hope this helps...

