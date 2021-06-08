BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200269 - 08/06/21 05:26 PM microfiber towel or shammy
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bantam

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 18
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I currently have a microfiber bowling towel to wipe off my ball in between shots. I've heard about soft leather shammies. Which does anyone prefer the microfiber towel or the shammy? If you prefer the shammy, what kind do you recommend?

#200270 - Yesterday at 11:07 PM Re: microfiber towel or shammy [Re: LindaDelcamp]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
I've used both. I don't recall much about microfiber and the content of them; however, there are differences in them. Some claim to be microfiber, but some will not absorb the oil, dirt and grime that you get from bowling. There are two materials used and the content should be on the package when you buy them. The ones that don't list the materials and the percentage content are the ones that probably aren't very good for your bowling ball purposes.
I've used Storm's shammy and it's the one that can fit over your hand. It has two different colors on it with a little difference in the feel of the shammy on each side. Works well and almost never requires cleaning.
Hope this helps...

