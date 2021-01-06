BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200256 - 06/01/21 11:15 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080






I recall Norm Duke using the Super Soniq and it sure was working well for him that day. I have the Soniq and have had some luck with it. I got it and expected it to be a stronger IQ type ball, but it was never that. Was disappointed.
Got it to work pretty well when I finally moved about five boards left and kept it in the oil a little longer. Haven't used it in some time now. Guess I should pull it out and make sure it hasn't cracked. Lost my IQ Tour 30 about a month ago. Replaced it with a Hustle RAP which seems pretty darn good.

#200259 - 06/06/21 06:19 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull






Good to see another post. SON1Q is currently my favorite ball. I rolled a 290 with it a couple weeks ago. Super SON1Q is a good compliment to my SON1Q when I need a tad stronger ball.



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200260 - 06/07/21 12:27 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080






Nice going! What surface do you use on the SonIQ? I've kept mine shiny using either Reacta Shine or Motiv's Polish. Both work pretty well. Most times I attempt to roll it over board 17 and target around 12 or 13 for decent results...

#200261 - 06/19/21 04:03 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull






Surface is out of box with a little lane ware. If I need stronger ball I have The Super SON!Q, Usually going across 8-9 targeting 5 on our house shot. If i move further in leaving a lot of 10s. SON!Q has been a good ball for me . Have a second NIB I got a while back cheao for just tin case.



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200262 - 06/29/21 01:20 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080






Thanks BOS... I'll try that next time I use it. It's sitting in the box with the plastic bag wrapped around it. It looks nice. I still miss my IQ Tour 30 which cracked earlier this year. I guess I should have bought an Emerald for the just in case point like you did with yours... smile

#200264 - Yesterday at 08:38 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull






Ok I still have the All-road to Drill. Hy-road and Hy-Road nano have been a good go to balls of late. Really like my Roads. They tend to match up to me. Had all my balls de-oiled with my annual MTCE plan and new surface placed on them. I had a Radical More cash that cracked in the De-Oil process. This is the third Radical ball that has cracked on me and no others from any other company. Liked my Radical balls the they tend to crack at a higher rate. Outer surface tens =ds to be thinner than other balls.



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

