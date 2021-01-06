Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 487

A/S/L: 74/m/IL I recall Norm Duke using the Super Soniq and it sure was working well for him that day. I have the Soniq and have had some luck with it. I got it and expected it to be a stronger IQ type ball, but it was never that. Was disappointed.

Got it to work pretty well when I finally moved about five boards left and kept it in the oil a little longer. Haven't used it in some time now. Guess I should pull it out and make sure it hasn't cracked. Lost my IQ Tour 30 about a month ago. Replaced it with a Hustle RAP which seems pretty darn good.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200259 - 06:19 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1280

Good to see another post. SON1Q is currently my favorite ball. I rolled a 290 with it a couple weeks ago. Super SON1Q is a good compliment to my SON1Q when I need a tad stronger ball.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200260 - 12:27 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 487

A/S/L: 74/m/IL Nice going! What surface do you use on the SonIQ? I've kept mine shiny using either Reacta Shine or Motiv's Polish. Both work pretty well. Most times I attempt to roll it over board 17 and target around 12 or 13 for decent results...

Top #200261 - 04:03 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1280

Surface is out of box with a little lane ware. If I need stronger ball I have The Super SON!Q, Usually going across 8-9 targeting 5 on our house shot. If i move further in leaving a lot of 10s. SON!Q has been a good ball for me . Have a second NIB I got a while back cheao for just tin case.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200262 - 01:20 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 487

A/S/L: 74/m/IL Thanks BOS... I'll try that next time I use it. It's sitting in the box with the plastic bag wrapped around it. It looks nice. I still miss my IQ Tour 30 which cracked earlier this year. I guess I should have bought an Emerald for the just in case point like you did with yours...

Page 2 of 2

