#200256 - 06/01/21 11:15 AM Re: The price of new bowling balls
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 486
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
I recall Norm Duke using the Super Soniq and it sure was working well for him that day. I have the Soniq and have had some luck with it. I got it and expected it to be a stronger IQ type ball, but it was never that. Was disappointed.
Got it to work pretty well when I finally moved about five boards left and kept it in the oil a little longer. Haven't used it in some time now. Guess I should pull it out and make sure it hasn't cracked. Lost my IQ Tour 30 about a month ago. Replaced it with a Hustle RAP which seems pretty darn good.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200259 - 06/06/21 06:19 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1279
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
Good to see another post. SON1Q is currently my favorite ball. I rolled a 290 with it a couple weeks ago. Super SON1Q is a good compliment to my SON1Q when I need a tad stronger ball.
#200260 - 06/07/21 12:27 PM Re: The price of new bowling balls
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 486
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
Nice going! What surface do you use on the SonIQ? I've kept mine shiny using either Reacta Shine or Motiv's Polish. Both work pretty well. Most times I attempt to roll it over board 17 and target around 12 or 13 for decent results...

