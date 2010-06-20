BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#130386 - 06/20/10 07:08 PM Re: Bowling video games
natecw
Junior

Registered: 11/05/09
Posts: 23
A/S/L: 24/m/indiana
I'm waiting to see how well Brunswick Pro Bowling works with the upcoming Move controller for the PS3. If they pull it off well, it could be lots of fun. I'll wait for some reviews, but this may be a reason to get the game and the Move controller thing.

(http://blog.us.playstation.com/2010/04/26/playstation-move-developer-diary-brunswick-pro-bowling/)


#130961 - 06/29/10 04:55 PM Re: Bowling video games
Leopard11
Bracket Donor

Registered: 02/01/09
Posts: 148
A/S/L: 35/M/MD/USA
Got the Wii sports resort 12 games with the revamped bowling. A lot better than the original. Pretty accurant as far as my RL avg of 150. My high game so far has been 211(maybe played 18 games so far). Strikes seem to be a lot tougher than the original. I havent tried the bowling ball controller yet. Anyone got any feedback on it?
_________________________
HG: 233
HS: 534
Typical Avg: 147-155

16lb Columbia Reaction Roll
15lb 900 Global Creature s40
14lb Brunswick Fury Pearl

#139486 - 11/18/10 07:09 PM Re: Bowling video games
slaterracing
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 09/29/10
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 36/M/Adel, Iowa, USA
Wii resort is a blast. That is one of the only games that i will play. I love the 100 pin bowling. My high score is 2999. I about cry'd when i left one on that last ball. My kids started to laugh. Then I laughed when i told them they were grounded LOL
_________________________
Storm Lucid 15#
Storm !Q Tour Pearl 15#
Roto Grip Critical Theory 15#
Storm Modern Marvel 15#
Storm FireRoad 15#
Storm Furious 15#
Storm Tropicl Breeze #15
Storm Black Ice #15
Turbo Switch Grip

#139777 - 11/23/10 02:58 PM Re: Bowling video games
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1163
A/S/L: 53/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Just bought the xbox Kinect over the weekend, and got the sports package to go with it. Dying to try the bowling game. Will report on here how it is. Also would like to know if the PS3 Move Brunswick game is good. I like the PS2/Wii Brunswick game, but it's pretty limited.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#139784 - 11/23/10 05:55 PM Re: Bowling video games
DocLogic77
Action Bowler

Registered: 09/01/10
Posts: 218
A/S/L: m/37/ky
Originally Posted By: slaterracing
Wii resort is a blast. That is one of the only games that i will play. I love the 100 pin bowling. My high score is 2999. I about cry'd when i left one on that last ball. My kids started to laugh. Then I laughed when i told them they were grounded LOL


Now that is funny. smile
_________________________
Started bowling regularly (June 2010)
Storm Virtual Gravity #15
Columbia Bedlam #15
Storm Natural Pearl #15
--------------------------
Current Average-185
High Game-259 (5/4/11)
High Series-690 (5/4/11)
First Clean Game-1/13/11-204, second 234 (1/17/11)

#139785 - 11/23/10 05:56 PM Re: Bowling video games
DocLogic77
Action Bowler

Registered: 09/01/10
Posts: 218
A/S/L: m/37/ky
Originally Posted By: Fin09
Just bought the XBOX Kinect over the weekend, and got the sports package to go with it. Dying to try the bowling game. Will report on here how it is. Also would like to know if the PS3 Move Brunswick game is good. I like the PS2/Wii Brunswick game, but it's pretty limited.


I bought the Kinect for my daughters. I won't be able to try the bowling til around Christmas but I am looking foward to trying it out.
_________________________
Started bowling regularly (June 2010)
Storm Virtual Gravity #15
Columbia Bedlam #15
Storm Natural Pearl #15
--------------------------
Current Average-185
High Game-259 (5/4/11)
High Series-690 (5/4/11)
First Clean Game-1/13/11-204, second 234 (1/17/11)

#139815 - 11/24/10 03:17 AM Re: Bowling video games
Norm3v
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/28/10
Posts: 270
A/S/L: 34 M NJ US
Ahhhh... if they could only blend Wii Sports Resort with Bowling Evolution...
_________________________
Currently in the bag:
- IQ Tour Pearl
- Hy-Road Pearl
- Lucid
- Tropical Heat Pearl (Red/Blue)

High Game: 300 (2)
High Series: 758
Average: 210

#140415 - 12/03/10 04:52 PM Re: Bowling video games
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1163
A/S/L: 53/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Still haven't tried the xbox Kinect game- my xbox crapped out on me Thanksgiving night, had to go out on Black Friday and buy a new one. I got the red ring of death on the old one, and MS was going to charge $100 plus shipping and tax to fix it, so I just decided it was time to upgrade to the new one- built in wifi (I had the wireless adapter on the old one), 250 GB hard drive (20 GB on the old one).
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#200258 - 06/01/21 11:22 AM Re: Bowling video games
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 486
A/S/L: 74/m/IL
I think you're talking about PBA Bowling Challenge. It's a good game and fun to play. Not sure about a program folder though. Haven't played around with any extra features I guess. Fun enough just to play the game every now and then...

