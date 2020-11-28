BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200244 - 11/28/20 05:10 PM After 8onths my centre has finally reopened
looseleftie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/31/09
Posts: 887
A/S/L: 50m
Hi, missed bowling for over 8 months with all bowling centres in my state closing down.. Finally opened again this week,like coming home to your favourite meal.. Great feeling..
My state was in lockdown for like 10 weeks plus, now have had 28 days with no news cases of covid ..
Anyway rapt to be bowling again, i don't know how and what bowling was like in 2020 around the world , but this was my year of really getting back into..

