#200216 - 07/28/20 06:51 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: goobee]
VFF57 Offline
Legend

Registered: 09/26/08
Posts: 1643
A/S/L: 50's/M/NJ
Nice series. Sometimes taking a break helps more than practice. Clears out recent bad habits and resets the good muscle memory.

Lanes are open in NJ but I haven't bowled yet. Maybe I'll go when it cools down somewhat. The heat/humidity has been brutal. The local house doesn't have very good AC and I don't want to start off by going head first down the lane.

Not sure what's going on with fall leagues. Even if leagues are allowed how's that going to work with the distancing rules the house has to follow?
_________________________
League:
High Game 300
High Series 803
-------------------------
Motiv: Raptor P7
MoRich: Aggressive Motion
Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP
Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,
Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,
Black Hammer
Columbia: White Dot

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200217 - 08/06/20 06:48 AM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: VFF57]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 897
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
I spent most of July frustrated with the constant heat and humidity with no break. We really needed a cold front to come through and break that humidity. Of course when the cold front finally came, it sent a tropical storm up to us like a rocket. Hope all is well where you are.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200218 - 08/08/20 03:08 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: Mkirchie]
VFF57 Offline
Legend

Registered: 09/26/08
Posts: 1643
A/S/L: 50's/M/NJ
Quote:
Hope all is well where you are.


Hey Mark, thanks for asking.

I had pieces of tree limbs all over my property but fortunately no real damage. I have a heavily wooded lot so I hate when we get these storms with significant winds. We lost power for a few hours which isn't bad compared to other areas.

I hope this is it for the year. The almost daily thunderstorms are bad enough.
_________________________
League:
High Game 300
High Series 803
-------------------------
Motiv: Raptor P7
MoRich: Aggressive Motion
Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP
Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,
Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,
Black Hammer
Columbia: White Dot

#200219 - 08/08/20 04:33 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: VFF57]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 897
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
We're heavily wooded here too and I hate these storms too. Towards the end of last summer, we had some large trees taken down that would have done some severe damage to my house if we had problems. I had mostly small twig like bunches come down with leaves from the woods on and near my property and from my neighbor's trees. We were out of power for 28 hrs, 89% of my town lost power so we qualify as one of those other areas. I have people in my neighborhood still without power today who should be getting it back today.

I got a generator after Sandy. This was the first time we've been out of power long enough since then to use it to save the food in the fridge, so I have been lucky.

I heard from one of my teammates today who is the league president. Lots of changes for league coming our way. Should be interesting, but they are supposedly happening.
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200235 - 09/26/20 10:16 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: Dennis Michael]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1264
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
What is this had to post again. Hey at least i am posting. Hey do my post Suck?

Oops, you're posting too fast and have triggered the flood limit!

We were forced to institute a flood limit delay between posts because a few rotten apples caused a lot of damage to the community by posting hundreds of nonsense posts within a short period to get on the Top Posters list.

Your member group's flood limit is: 90 seconds. You may post again once this time has expired.

Please remember, quality is better than quantity. Your fellow members won't be impressed that you have the most posts if they all suck!



Edited by BOSStull (09/26/20 10:18 PM)
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200236 - 10/11/20 05:03 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: Dennis Michael]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1264
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
idea
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200238 - 10/17/20 08:32 PM Re: This is a damned shame [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 480
A/S/L: 73/m/IL
Your posts are great most of the time...

