#200230 - 09/20/20 05:02 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes

looseleftie
looseleftie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/31/09
Posts: 886
A/S/L: 50m
It's been over 6 months now , with no sign of my center reopening..we are coming to end of second lockdown hopefully.. Unreal &#128533; ...many countries looking at second lock down, and some even third... I'm wondering if this is going to be the demise of many privately run centers..

#200231 - 09/23/20 09:16 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes

Mkirchie
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 897
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
At our league meeting at the end of August, we were told by the manager that they will not survive a second closure. It is indeed a privately run center.
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200234 - 09/26/20 10:12 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes

BOSStull
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1262
A/S/L: 64/M /Georgia
Been back to bowling since June. I look forward to every Wednesday
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

