#200227 - 09/03/20 02:22 AM Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 547
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
After not bowling regularly since my league prematurely ended in March, it felt good being on the lanes again. Unfortunately it appears my game needs a lot of work. Approach, timing, arm swing, release, all feel wonky at this time. Definitely not coming out of the ball correctly, I have even less revs than I normally don't have. undecided

https://youtu.be/KsFLnvpesOo

Bowling is still shut down in CA and houses are going out of business thanks to our guvenor's lock down rules.


Edited by goobee (09/03/20 02:25 AM)
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200228 - 09/03/20 03:36 AM Re: Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas [Re: goobee]
82Boat69
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 736
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I'm in CA and still waiting for centers to be allowed to open. However, in the past, after a long layoff, I've often bowled better because I've forgotten bad habits.

Don't be so quick to blame the layoff. Become hyper-sensitive to each little problem and determine if it's really the layoff or do you have a fundamental flaw that needs to be addressed?

Coming off a layoff is the perfect time to make changes because muscle memory can be reprogrammed.

#200229 - 09/03/20 04:38 PM Re: Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas [Re: goobee]
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 547
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Yeah, in anticipation of bowling again, I've kept up on cardio and weight lifting exercises. Still, the balls feel awfully heavy. My 14's feel like they're 15's. Stamina wise, I'm OK. I bowled 6 games and still had gas in the tank. I would have done more but the side of my thumb was starting to get sore which was not good. I never got sore there which means I was doing something wrong with my release. Hopefully things open up in October as many are anticipating, even if only at 25% capacity as newsome wants.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control

