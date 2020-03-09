Sponsored Links







Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 547

goobee



https://youtu.be/KsFLnvpesOo



Bowling is still shut down in CA and houses are going out of business thanks to our guvenor's lock down rules. After not bowling regularly since my league prematurely ended in March, it felt good being on the lanes again. Unfortunately it appears my game needs a lot of work. Approach, timing, arm swing, release, all feel wonky at this time. Definitely not coming out of the ball correctly, I have even less revs than I normally don't have.Bowling is still shut down in CA and houses are going out of business thanks to our guvenor's lock down rules.



Edited by goobee ( 02:25 AM )

Primary



14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas
82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 736

A/S/L: 71/M/California I'm in CA and still waiting for centers to be allowed to open. However, in the past, after a long layoff, I've often bowled better because I've forgotten bad habits.



Don't be so quick to blame the layoff. Become hyper-sensitive to each little problem and determine if it's really the layoff or do you have a fundamental flaw that needs to be addressed?



Coming off a layoff is the perfect time to make changes because muscle memory can be reprogrammed.

Re: Bowled a few games at South Point in Las Vegas
goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 547

Yeah, in anticipation of bowling again, I've kept up on cardio and weight lifting exercises. Still, the balls feel awfully heavy. My 14's feel like they're 15's. Stamina wise, I'm OK. I bowled 6 games and still had gas in the tank. I would have done more but the side of my thumb was starting to get sore which was not good. I never got sore there which means I was doing something wrong with my release. Hopefully things open up in October as many are anticipating, even if only at 25% capacity as newsome wants.

