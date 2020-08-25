BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200226 - 08/25/20 05:50 PM Roto-Grip Rubicon Video Ball Review
sk8shorty01 Offline
Virtual League Champion x2

Registered: 01/05/09
Posts: 5166
A/S/L: 30/M/Merritt Island, FL
Review of the new Roto-Grip Rubicon is up and ready, I compare it to the Idol and Idol Pearl.

Hope you enjoy!

https://youtu.be/pUJTjlPiqaA
_________________________
Storm Amatuer Staff Member
BowlersMart.com Staff Member
Logo Infusion Staff Member
VISE Staff Member
IAB Staff Member

PBA Member
USBC Level 1 Certified Coach
Head Coach - Cocoa High School

Career 300 games - 7
Career 800 series - 6
High Scratch Series - 823

