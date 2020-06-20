Quitting my League

I just heard from a teammate the 16 lane center where I'm at in SJ is breaking up a league into two shifts as well to comply with 1 team per pair. I don't have all the details but it would make the most sense to have opposing teams bowl on different shifts in order to bowl on the same pair of lanes. If that's the case then there's really no person to person direct competition. It will be like bowling against a vacant team every week. The other scenario is bowling next to the opposing team which doesn't make sense from a same lane conditions point of view. I can see a problem with second shift teams waiting outside in bad weather for the first shift to finish to comply with capacity rules.
I think I'm going to just sub across the different leagues this year and focus on practicing. I don't think I will have much fun bowling in a league under these conditions. I hope things get back to normal next year.
