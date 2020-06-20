Sponsored Links







Page 4 of 4

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 735

Everyone is so hammered financially, nobody wants to turn anyone away.



As far as I know, businesses in general are not legally protected if someone contracts the virus. Of course, it would be tough to prove where it was contracted.



I know when our local bowl opens, I'm going. I even have a mask with a bowling motiv :-)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Quitting my League mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1382

Hi all - my center had us all sign a waiver. How enforceable that is? IDK. Most thought it was a waiver to allow us to not wear masks and they were NOT happy that it was not that.





I think the main issue is they're requiring us to wear a mask when we're up there bowling.



With nobody on the pair on either side (which is their approach) and nobody within 6' of us (which is really the way it always has worked) . . .





but anyway _________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: Quitting my League BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1258

Well, I never quit the league but would of if anybody contracted the virus in the league. Out of 24 teams 16 opted in and continued to bowl and after 8 weeks of bowling we finished the season and no one contracted COVID 19. Ready for the fall which starts this week.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Re: Quitting my League Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 896

I'm staring up in early September. Here's what I heard from my teammate the other day.



We're going from a 5 to a 4 person, we might have anyway had the pandemic not occurred.



Only 70 people in the center at a time (32 lanes). Everyone there has to be a league bowler, no spectators. I believe we are discussing one team per pair but some people are crabbing about conditions. No surprise there.



We bowl the same time as another 4 person league. We need to figure out who starts first. We always started at 6:30 and the other league started at 7. However, they start their season before ours. If they want to go first, they have to be willing to start at 6:30. We'd be starting around 8:30-8:45 if that is the case. We plan on pushing to be the league that bowls first.



No food and bar as all indoor dining and bars are still closed in NJ. You are there to bowl. No hanging around afterwards, you must leave immediately when you are done.



It will definitely feel very different.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

Re: Quitting my League VFF57

Legend



Registered: 09/26/08

Posts: 1643

I just heard from a teammate the 16 lane center where I'm at in SJ is breaking up a league into two shifts as well to comply with 1 team per pair. I don't have all the details but it would make the most sense to have opposing teams bowl on different shifts in order to bowl on the same pair of lanes. If that's the case then there's really no person to person direct competition. It will be like bowling against a vacant team every week. The other scenario is bowling next to the opposing team which doesn't make sense from a same lane conditions point of view. I can see a problem with second shift teams waiting outside in bad weather for the first shift to finish to comply with capacity rules.



I think I'm going to just sub across the different leagues this year and focus on practicing. I don't think I will have much fun bowling in a league under these conditions. I hope things get back to normal next year.

League:

High Game 300

High Series 803

-------------------------

Motiv: Raptor P7

MoRich: Aggressive Motion

Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP

Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,

Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,

Black Hammer

Columbia: White Dot

Re: Quitting my League VFF57

Legend



Registered: 09/26/08

Posts: 1643

I just got some more info. Whatever teams are assigned to a specific shift in the league will remain on it. No shift rotation as I original thought. They might as well break up the league in to two smaller ones or else it's really just virtual. Half the league bowls on a fresh shot and there's no personal interaction between the halves. I'm also hearing masks need to be worn at all times even while bowling.





I understand the centers are trying to work things out as they go along to meet the states requirements but this sounds convoluted. Now I know I'm just subbing this year.

League:

High Game 300

High Series 803

-------------------------

Motiv: Raptor P7

MoRich: Aggressive Motion

Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP

Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,

Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,

Black Hammer

Columbia: White Dot

