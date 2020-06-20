Quitting my League

I'm staring up in early September. Here's what I heard from my teammate the other day.
We're going from a 5 to a 4 person, we might have anyway had the pandemic not occurred.
Only 70 people in the center at a time (32 lanes). Everyone there has to be a league bowler, no spectators. I believe we are discussing one team per pair but some people are crabbing about conditions. No surprise there.
We bowl the same time as another 4 person league. We need to figure out who starts first. We always started at 6:30 and the other league started at 7. However, they start their season before ours. If they want to go first, they have to be willing to start at 6:30. We'd be starting around 8:30-8:45 if that is the case. We plan on pushing to be the league that bowls first.
No food and bar as all indoor dining and bars are still closed in NJ. You are there to bowl. No hanging around afterwards, you must leave immediately when you are done.
It will definitely feel very different.
