#200185 - 06/20/20 06:08 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 735
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Everyone is so hammered financially, nobody wants to turn anyone away.

As far as I know, businesses in general are not legally protected if someone contracts the virus. Of course, it would be tough to prove where it was contracted.

I know when our local bowl opens, I'm going. I even have a mask with a bowling motiv :-)

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200186 - 06/22/20 12:42 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1382
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Hi all - my center had us all sign a waiver. How enforceable that is? IDK. Most thought it was a waiver to allow us to not wear masks and they were NOT happy that it was not that.


I think the main issue is they're requiring us to wear a mask when we're up there bowling.

With nobody on the pair on either side (which is their approach) and nobody within 6' of us (which is really the way it always has worked) . . .


but anyway
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#200220 - 08/09/20 02:41 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1258
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Well, I never quit the league but would of if anybody contracted the virus in the league. Out of 24 teams 16 opted in and continued to bowl and after 8 weeks of bowling we finished the season and no one contracted COVID 19. Ready for the fall which starts this week.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200221 - 08/09/20 03:49 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 896
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
I'm staring up in early September. Here's what I heard from my teammate the other day.

We're going from a 5 to a 4 person, we might have anyway had the pandemic not occurred.

Only 70 people in the center at a time (32 lanes). Everyone there has to be a league bowler, no spectators. I believe we are discussing one team per pair but some people are crabbing about conditions. No surprise there.

We bowl the same time as another 4 person league. We need to figure out who starts first. We always started at 6:30 and the other league started at 7. However, they start their season before ours. If they want to go first, they have to be willing to start at 6:30. We'd be starting around 8:30-8:45 if that is the case. We plan on pushing to be the league that bowls first.

No food and bar as all indoor dining and bars are still closed in NJ. You are there to bowl. No hanging around afterwards, you must leave immediately when you are done.

It will definitely feel very different.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

