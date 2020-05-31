BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200171 - 05/31/20 09:14 PM Who is itching to get back on the lanes
looseleftie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/31/09
Posts: 885
A/S/L: 50m
Hi guys,

After three months of zero bowling, I'm looking for some light at end of the tunnel in relation to centers opening again..

With mass indoor gatherings here in Aus, limited to I think 20 at moment, it will be interesting to see what happens when centers reopen....

Will there be social bowling (restricted numbers)? and where does that leave leagues with over 100 bowlers strong on at least 4 nights of the week where I bowl?

Love any thoughts and opinions here
Cheers
looseleftie

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200174 - 06/01/20 07:08 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: looseleftie]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 893
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
I'm not sure what it is going to look like in New Jersey. I might find out soon as our governor might be making an announcement today about our stage of reopening.

Our reopening is happening throughout New Jersey all at once and is not being done by region. Although New Jersey is a small state by area with the highest population density in America, there are wildly different population densities throughout the state. I figure the concern is that it takes less than an hour to drive from a county where there are 275 people per square mile to one where there are 10500 people per square mile.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200175 - 06/01/20 07:47 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: looseleftie]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1257
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
already have. Looking forward to Wednesday again.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200177 - 06/07/20 05:01 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: looseleftie]
looseleftie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/31/09
Posts: 885
A/S/L: 50m
In aus. We are waiting till June 22 before restrictions are further relaxed and gyms open, just praying that bowling is included in this.
Hanging to bowl &#128533;&#127923;

#200187 - 06/24/20 02:10 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: looseleftie]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 893
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
New Jersey is opening centers back up on July 2nd. 25% max capacity. They have a front and side entrance, I am wondering if they will allow use of the side entrance which all bowlers with multiple ball rollers use due to there being no stairs at that entrance. I figure I will also need to know what days they will be oiling the lanes since I really don't want to show up and bowl on sandpaper the first time I return.

My plan is to try to get there on some weekday morning when they open on a nice warm sunny day when no one wants to be inside after spending so much time inside. Hopefully, the lanes will also have been oiled recently whatever day I decide to go.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200211 - 07/15/20 01:22 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: looseleftie]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 545
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
In early June, La Habra 300 bowl (Glenn Allison's place) reopened. The following week, I bowled 2 days of practice and then started a new league. The week after, they had to close again.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid
14lbs DV8 Intimidator
14lbs DV8 Instigator
14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid

Secondary

14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl
14lbs DV8 Tactic Control

#200212 - 07/15/20 07:28 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: goobee]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 893
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
I went last Friday to shoot a few games, my center reopened last Thursday. After a few shots, I got back in the groove and shot a 664 for three games. However for the next few days my arm felt like I had shot 6 games, not 3.

I've known the head mechanic for a long time and we were talking about masks before I started. Some people think that the state order in NJ requiring masks indoors does not apply when you get to your lane and you can bowl with your mask off because you're more than 6 feet away due to using every other lane. The mechanic and I do not agree with that, I bowled all 3 games while wearing a mask.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200213 - 07/17/20 05:59 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: Mkirchie]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 893
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
I went again today. If anyone is curious, bowling on a "fresh" untouched lane that was oiled 8 days ago only required a 3-2 move compared to if they were just oiled on the same day. That's something I never thought I would need to know.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200214 - 07/17/20 06:10 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 735
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Must be humid where you live if oil will hold up that long. Here in CA, oil will barely last a day, even with serious AC.

#200215 - 07/18/20 08:37 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 893
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
That is NJ in the summer, depending on where you are in the state the climate is either humid subtropical or humid continental.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

