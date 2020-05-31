Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #200171 - 09:14 PM Who is itching to get back on the lanes looseleftie





Registered: 01/31/09

Posts: 885

Hi guys,



After three months of zero bowling, I'm looking for some light at end of the tunnel in relation to centers opening again..



With mass indoor gatherings here in Aus, limited to I think 20 at moment, it will be interesting to see what happens when centers reopen....



Will there be social bowling (restricted numbers)? and where does that leave leagues with over 100 bowlers strong on at least 4 nights of the week where I bowl?



Love any thoughts and opinions here

Cheers

looseleftie

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#200174 - 07:08 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 893

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 893A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I'm not sure what it is going to look like in New Jersey. I might find out soon as our governor might be making an announcement today about our stage of reopening.



Our reopening is happening throughout New Jersey all at once and is not being done by region. Although New Jersey is a small state by area with the highest population density in America, there are wildly different population densities throughout the state. I figure the concern is that it takes less than an hour to drive from a county where there are 275 people per square mile to one where there are 10500 people per square mile.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

#200175 - 07:47 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1257

already have. Looking forward to Wednesday again.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

#200177 - 05:01 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes looseleftie





Registered: 01/31/09

Posts: 885

A/S/L: 50m Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/31/09Posts: 885A/S/L: 50m In aus. We are waiting till June 22 before restrictions are further relaxed and gyms open, just praying that bowling is included in this.

Hanging to bowl 😕🎳

#200187 - 02:10 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 893

New Jersey is opening centers back up on July 2nd. 25% max capacity. They have a front and side entrance, I am wondering if they will allow use of the side entrance which all bowlers with multiple ball rollers use due to there being no stairs at that entrance. I figure I will also need to know what days they will be oiling the lanes since I really don't want to show up and bowl on sandpaper the first time I return.

My plan is to try to get there on some weekday morning when they open on a nice warm sunny day when no one wants to be inside after spending so much time inside. Hopefully, the lanes will also have been oiled recently whatever day I decide to go.

Mark



My plan is to try to get there on some weekday morning when they open on a nice warm sunny day when no one wants to be inside after spending so much time inside. Hopefully, the lanes will also have been oiled recently whatever day I decide to go.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

#200211 - 01:22 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 545

In early June, La Habra 300 bowl (Glenn Allison's place) reopened. The following week, I bowled 2 days of practice and then started a new league. The week after, they had to close again.

Primary



14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control



#200212 - 07:28 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 893

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 893A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I went last Friday to shoot a few games, my center reopened last Thursday. After a few shots, I got back in the groove and shot a 664 for three games. However for the next few days my arm felt like I had shot 6 games, not 3.



I've known the head mechanic for a long time and we were talking about masks before I started. Some people think that the state order in NJ requiring masks indoors does not apply when you get to your lane and you can bowl with your mask off because you're more than 6 feet away due to using every other lane. The mechanic and I do not agree with that, I bowled all 3 games while wearing a mask.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

#200213 - 05:59 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 893

I went again today. If anyone is curious, bowling on a "fresh" untouched lane that was oiled 8 days ago only required a 3-2 move compared to if they were just oiled on the same day. That's something I never thought I would need to know.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

#200214 - 06:10 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 735

A/S/L: 71/M/California Must be humid where you live if oil will hold up that long. Here in CA, oil will barely last a day, even with serious AC.

#200215 - 08:37 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 893

That is NJ in the summer, depending on where you are in the state the climate is either humid subtropical or humid continental.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

Top

Tweet

Preview

