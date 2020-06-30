Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #200193 - 06:19 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] VFF57

Legend



Registered: 09/26/08

Posts: 1639

A/S/L: 50's/M/NJ Hey everyone,



It's been years since I posted. Up in until this past March I've been consistently bowling one night a week in a mixed league. Mostly for a night out with some bowling buddies and not so much for competition. My game went down hill after having shoulder problems and not practicing so I haven't had much to talk about concerning bowling.



Before this COVID mess came along I was thinking about getting back into the game more and see if I could get my old average back. Well so much for that now with all these restrictions. Wouldn't be much fun for me bowling with a mask and dealing with social distancing. Defeats the whole reason for going out.



Anyway, what brought me here is I wanted to see how the rest of the bowling world is coping with the closings and restrictions. The lanes in my area will be opening up soon that's if they're still in business.



Hope all is well Dennis and yes it is a shame. _________________________

League:

High Game 300

High Series 803

-------------------------

Motiv: Raptor P7

MoRich: Aggressive Motion

Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP

Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,

Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,

Black Hammer

Columbia: White Dot

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200194 - 06:42 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: VFF57] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 735

A/S/L: 71/M/California Here in Kalifornia houses are beginning to open up, but without bars and snack bars, it's tough. Thirty pages of rules for the bowling side and 30 more for the drinking/eating side.



I'm going to bowl tomorrow for the first time since the shutdown began. Should be interesting.



What kind of shoulder issues you having? I had arthritis build up and eventually create a tear in my rotator-cuff. What they do is remove the arthritis by cutting the collar-bone back about 3/4" creating a permanent separation. The collar-bone is stabilized at that point by a tendon. Never had a problem after. Painful breaking it loose the first time, but with PT, I was back 30 days later.

Top #200195 - 07:39 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: 82Boat69] VFF57

Legend



Registered: 09/26/08

Posts: 1639

A/S/L: 50's/M/NJ Quote: What kind of shoulder issues you having?



Mostly tendinitis that would come and go from an impingement. Bowling in pain really throws the game off.



There's some PT's on YT that helped me out a lot! I'm not much of a going to the doctor person so I figured I would try their exercises first before making an appointment when it got to a point where I couldn't bowl. Within a short period of time I felt much better. Unless it's something like you had most shoulder problems are treated with PT anyway.



I've been feeling good now for the past couple of years but my game didn't recover much. My swing isn't consistent because of reflexes that are still trying to protect my shoulder. It will take some practice to work that out of muscle memory. Mostly tendinitis that would come and go from an impingement. Bowling in pain really throws the game off.There's some PT's on YT that helped me out a lot! I'm not much of a going to the doctor person so I figured I would try their exercises first before making an appointment when it got to a point where I couldn't bowl. Within a short period of time I felt much better. Unless it's something like you had most shoulder problems are treated with PT anyway.I've been feeling good now for the past couple of years but my game didn't recover much. My swing isn't consistent because of reflexes that are still trying to protect my shoulder. It will take some practice to work that out of muscle memory. _________________________

League:

High Game 300

High Series 803

-------------------------

Motiv: Raptor P7

MoRich: Aggressive Motion

Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP

Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,

Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,

Black Hammer

Columbia: White Dot

Top #200198 - 04:30 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1257

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1257A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Welcome back 57. Very few of us left on this site. Boat is the pretty much the sites knowledge base Now and I will be here to make conversation. Hope your bowling gets back to where it was. Age is taking the toll on all of us but luckily it hasnt affected my bowling yet. I will enjoy it while I can.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200201 - 10:05 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 735

A/S/L: 71/M/California My return to bowling was short-lived. Only 3 frames. I was bowling at a place called Rocklin Bowl. Started with urethane expecting lanes to hook because I'd be old and slow. They hooked out of my hand. Tried my hard plastic spare ball same result. Walked up to the foul line and looked for oil and didn't see any. Knelt down and used my finger and they were bone dry. Got a refund and left.



Here in CA, Sacramento County had to shut down all of the bowling alleys in that city/county. Rocklin Bowl is in Placer County.



I told the person at the desk the lanes were unplayable and asked if they were oiling them. They said they were oiling them at that very moment. I looked up and down and didn't see another employee or a lane machine.



I suspect they're just open for whatever drops in but plan to expend as little cash as possible. I won't be going back until I hear from a reputable source they actually have a shot on.



As for this website, without anyone actually out and bowling, conversation will be limited to what might have been. I'm afraid most places will close their doors.



In CA of everyone tested, only 5% tested positive and only 2.7% of those who tested positive died. Shutting down the whole state seems an overreaction.

Top #200205 - 03:17 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1257

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1257A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Boat my first day back was at practicing at Stars and Strikes . They were doing the social distancing every other lane. We got there as they opened up, They were bowling on all the even lanes. They must have been doing the evens for a couple of days . They were trashed hardly any oil but yet the odd lanes fresh oil no usage at all. I asked the desk person can we bowl on the odd lanes with fresh oil. The answer was no we were told to use the even lanes. So there you go. You would think someone at S&S would of thought about swapping lanes at some time. Well have not been back to take a chance on if i am going to get oiled lanes or not.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top #200207 - 09:17 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] VFF57

Legend



Registered: 09/26/08

Posts: 1639

A/S/L: 50's/M/NJ Quote: Welcome back 57.



Thanks BOS. I noticed my equipment list is really dated. Most of it I either gave away, traded, or cracked from sitting. I've been using mostly DV8 and the Hammer Vibe remakes (blue/red) now.



I'm with you guys I hate dry lanes. From what I read July 7th is when Centers should start to open here in NJ. I haven't bowled since March so maybe I'll give it a try soon.



I don't see leagues happening this fall with lane spacing rules and capacity restrictions unless something changes. Probably many people won't want to take the risk anyway. The USBC will really feel the pain. Thanks BOS. I noticed my equipment list is really dated. Most of it I either gave away, traded, or cracked from sitting. I've been using mostly DV8 and the Hammer Vibe remakes (blue/red) now.I'm with you guys I hate dry lanes. From what I read July 7th is when Centers should start to open here in NJ. I haven't bowled since March so maybe I'll give it a try soon.I don't see leagues happening this fall with lane spacing rules and capacity restrictions unless something changes. Probably many people won't want to take the risk anyway. The USBC will really feel the pain. _________________________

League:

High Game 300

High Series 803

-------------------------

Motiv: Raptor P7

MoRich: Aggressive Motion

Storm: VG,Crossroad,NP

Hammer: Spike,Psycho,Raw Anger,

Cherry Vibe,Taboo Plastic/Spare,

Black Hammer

Columbia: White Dot

Top #200208 - 10:18 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: VFF57] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 735

A/S/L: 71/M/California Without a vaccine, we could be seeing the end for a lot of businesses. Those that own their capital assets can close and wait. Those leasing are in deep doo-doo. Unless........... they can arrange some kind of wait til it's over deal

Top #200209 - 11:07 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 479

A/S/L: 73/m/IL Got to bowl the last three weeks. Even picked up a Storm Tropical Surge ball to play with. Shiny, Cherry and Black, great cherry smell. Beautiful ball going down the lane. Not as much pop on the backend as other balls I have, but it's pretty controllable which should prove to be a very good thing...

Top #200210 - 01:00 AM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 545

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 545A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



My winter league was cut short due to Covid-19 and disbanded in mid-March. Finally in June, CA relaxed things a bit and houses outside of LA County began reopening. June 19 we started a new league, I shot 680 (193 231 256) which as pretty darn good after a 3 months layoff. Sadly, a week later the governor shut things down again.



I doubt we will be bowling again any time soon in CA. Hello all,My winter league was cut short due to Covid-19 and disbanded in mid-March. Finally in June, CA relaxed things a bit and houses outside of LA County began reopening. June 19 we started a new league, I shot 680 (193 231 256) which as pretty darn good after a 3 months layoff. Sadly, a week later the governor shut things down again.I doubt we will be bowling again any time soon in CA. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Roto Grip Halo Solid

14lbs DV8 Intimidator

14lbs DV8 Instigator

14lbs Motiv Venom Shock Solid



Secondary



14lbs Brunswick Twist Pearl

14lbs DV8 Tactic Control



Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel