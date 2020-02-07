BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200196 - 07/02/20 09:45 PM Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
EdW
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/22/09
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 51/m/Greensburg, PA
Anyone try these yet ? Thoughts ? Compared to the It system.

#200197 - 07/03/20 04:19 PM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1257
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
I have installed in a total of 15 balls and have not encountered an issue with them. I cannot really give you a comparison to any other systems since this is the only one that I have ever used. It does allow you drill a deep than normal thumb hole I where IT does not.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200200 - 07/03/20 08:19 PM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
EdW
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/22/09
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 51/m/Greensburg, PA
Thank you for your time.

#200202 - 07/03/20 10:16 PM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
82Boat69
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 734
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Send a website for this thumb, I'll look it up. I did a search but didn't find anything for that name.

Personally, I started in 1961 using medical tape and still use tape today. When I was a kid, they had a thumb that was an exact replica of a bowler's thumb. The problem was weight gain or water retention. The solution was to drill an air hole diagonally into the thumb hole. At the point of release it would cause a resounding pop as the thumb would exit. Another interesting phenomenon of using the air hole, if a person had a high track and was shooting off the corner, their ball would have a slight whistle and the channel would amplify it :-)

#200203 - 07/04/20 05:53 AM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
EdW
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/22/09
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 51/m/Greensburg, PA
Ultimate Bowling Products, I should have said Interchangeable Thumb,I said Adjustable Thumb,sorry guys.

#200204 - 07/05/20 03:06 PM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1257
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
EdW I assume this is what you were referring to.

http://www.ultimatebowling.com/product/interchangeable-thumb/
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200206 - 07/05/20 08:43 PM Re: Ultimate Adjustable Thumb
EdW
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/22/09
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 51/m/Greensburg, PA
Yes, sir.

