#200106 - 01/22/20 12:21 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 730
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I spent a couple of years experimenting with covers, cores, weights and dual angles. I also tried a few of Mo Pinel's recommendations for 'high-track' players.

Bottom line, the number of variables that exist between one bowler and another in speed/rev combinations due to hand position, backswing, lanes, oil patterns, etc., render most recommendations useless.

At best, some generalizations can be predicted, but if you're looking for help from a new bowling ball with a new dual angle combination, you're looking in the wrong place.

The best way to improve as a bowler is to improve technique. Second best is to improve your ability to recognize lane oil patterns and transitions. Finally, understand the 3 phases of ball reaction and learn to control the length of all 3 phases.

It doesn't matter what the name of your bowling ball is, it's core, it's surface, it's dual angles, yada yada yada. If you can't get that ball into a roll just before impact at a 4.5 degree angle near the 17 board at about 16 mph, the ball will deflect or dive and the result will be less than optimal.

All hits/carry can be explained. Deflection on impact is what everyone should attempt to control. People who can generated higher RPM's can open up the lanes more than those who can't. However, I would speculate that only 5%-10% of all bowlers exceed 400 rpms. So, learn to optimize your own game.

Ball surface and lane surface account for 90% of a ball's reaction. The rest, if optimized will account for the other 10%. If you have a ball rep willing to drill 10 new balls each time the oil pattern changes, you'll get dialed-in pretty quick. If you're an average person who can afford a couple of new balls a year, you're better off throwing balls you already own that get the job done.

The balance-hole rule is forcing us all to plug and re-drill balls we've depended on. I don't trust the incestuous relationship between USBC and ball manufacturers. I also don't trust all the talking heads, famous or not who also represent ball manufacturers.

It would be interesting to see what would happen if everyone simply boycotted ball manufactures for 1 year. Would averages drop-off suddenly? I doubt it. The only thing that would drop off is the price of the next lastest and great bowling ball name :-)

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200107 - 01/23/20 05:21 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 478
A/S/L: 73/m/IL
That's a darn shame Dennis.
I've paid attention to Mo's Monday videos on YouTube and found them pretty interesting. Recently he's had stuff on changing the layout for help on modifying the ball track. Unfortunately I have a lower track. So his videos on tracks was interesting to me...

#200109 - 01/26/20 09:46 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
From what I heard the overall DIFF will decrease by up to .020 depending on where and size of the balance hole. In symmetrical balls the Mass bias will be in the thumb hole causing the ball to rev up later than before. I have a couple of Hy-roads that will need to be plugged and suspect that I will have to adjust the surface to get a desired reaction. Also when I plug mine will drill a deeper thumb to help offset some of the loss of DIFF,

Dennis not good when Mo shakes his head.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200117 - 01/29/20 01:20 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BOSStull]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9820
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: BOSStull


Dennis not good when Mo shakes his head.


Mo saw my ball hooking 17 boards, mostly because of my slower speed. And, realized I couldn't get the ball downline far enough before the hook. Hence, his flat layout. It was easier to just purchase a low end Brunswick ball and rev it up. Which I have done with a plastic ball on really dry lane conditions.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#200136 - 03/01/20 08:37 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Dennis reading your last post reminded of the Hornet I had. Lanes had to be really dry for that ball and probably would of been perfect for you. I sold it a while back after I bought the Buzz PE and figured I could always add a little polish and get the same reaction as the Hornet but I could not duplicate the reaction with the PE.

Getting closer to time. My best 2 balls of late my Storm Intense and my original Hy-Road will have to be plugged but not yet.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200142 - 03/17/20 12:34 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
A good time to drop off my Bowling balls for plugging while I am on a coronavirus hiatus.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200144 - 03/17/20 07:22 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Well that is out. My Pro Shop is in Stars and Strikes but:
Notice

To our loyal guests,

As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our entire country, and all markets we serve. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our team members and guests, as well as to support the nationwide call for social distancing, we have made the decision to close Stars and Strikes effective Wednesday, March 18th at 5pm for 2 weeks. We will re-evaluate the nations health situation at that time and communicate updates regarding re-opening via our website at www.starsandstrikes.com

During the time we are closed, we will be focusing efforts on sterilization and deep cleaning of our locations. When we return to normal business operations, you can be assured that our environment will be safe and clean for your family to Getaway-n-Play!

Let us be clear: these closures are temporary, and we look forward to a time when business returns to normal and we can put our focus back on family entertainment. Thank you all for your loyal support over the past 15 years. God bless and please be safe.

Your Stars and Strikes Family


Edited by BOSStull (03/17/20 07:22 PM)
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200157 - 03/27/20 07:27 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Well I know the pro shops are taking a hit. As soon as they are back in business I will be getting my balls plugged and new balls I already have drilled just to give them work to help support them.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200190 - Yesterday at 08:43 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Got my Raging Bull Charged drilled and left my Intense and Hy-road to get the balance holes plugged. Will leave 2 more when I pick these up. The rest I have are on the shelf and not being used so There is no urgency to get them done before August 1.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

#200192 - Today at 12:57 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BOSStull]
82Boat69
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 730
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Mine are still in my car. Never even took them in the house. I'll probably regret that. All that warming and cooling might suck the life out of them. I should probably check to see how much lane oil has sweat into my bag :-)

