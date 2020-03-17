Sponsored Links







COVID-10 and center closings

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1252

Bowlero and Stars and Strikes are both closing for 2 weeks due to Coronavirus COVID-19 in my area. I was going to miss the next 2 weeks anyway. I think it was the right thing to do.



Edited by BOSStull

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: COVID-10 and center closings
Richard Symms

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 05/23/13

Posts: 2

I miss bowling so much! Our state has had bowling shut down for 15 straight weeks now.

Re: COVID-10 and center closings
82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 730

Our local establishment installed newer lanes, approaches, settee and remodeled the rest. Now, they need to comply with 30 pages of rules for bowlers and another 30 pages for the bar and snack-bar before they can open. Using half the lanes and no leagues its doubtful they can make a payroll. Bowling has been on the ropes for years. I'm certain many will never reopen.

Re: COVID-10 and center closings
BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1252

Stars and Strikes in Sandy Springs is closing permanently July 6. First one I heard about In Metro Atlanta. Im sure there will be more to follow.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

_________________________HS 811

Top

