You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » COVID-10 and center closings
#200145 - 03/17/20 07:39 PM COVID-10 and center closings
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Bowlero and Stars and Strikes are both closing for 2 weeks due to Coronavirus COVID-19 in my area. I was going to miss the next 2 weeks anyway. I think it was the right thing to do.


Bowlero.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (03/17/20 07:39 PM)
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200188 - Yesterday at 05:22 PM Re: COVID-10 and center closings [Re: BOSStull]
Richard Symms Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 05/23/13
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 71/M/Washington
I miss bowling so much! Our state has had bowling shut down for 15 straight weeks now.

#200189 - Yesterday at 07:32 PM Re: COVID-10 and center closings [Re: Richard Symms]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 730
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Our local establishment installed newer lanes, approaches, settee and remodeled the rest. Now, they need to comply with 30 pages of rules for bowlers and another 30 pages for the bar and snack-bar before they can open. Using half the lanes and no leagues its doubtful they can make a payroll. Bowling has been on the ropes for years. I'm certain many will never reopen.

#200191 - Yesterday at 09:00 PM Re: COVID-10 and center closings [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Stars and Strikes in Sandy Springs is closing permanently July 6. First one I heard about In Metro Atlanta. Im sure there will be more to follow.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

